Covid-19: India’s toll rises to 590; US oil recovers from sub-zero prices
The number of positive cases in India rose to 18,601 by Tuesday morning.
The price of the benchmark United States variety of crude oil fell below zero on Monday as the Covid-19 pandemic crushed demand to an extent that sellers were ready to pay customers to buy their supplies. The prices have recovered since then and are back in the positive territory.
India’s Covid-19 tally increased by 1,336 cases in 24 hours to reach 18,601 on Tuesday morning. According to the Union health ministry, 590 of these patients have died, 14,759 people are undergoing treatment, 3,251 people have recovered and one person has left the country.
The health ministry said the rate of doubling cases in the country had gone down from 3.4 days before the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to 7.5 days.
The worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1.7 lakh and more than 24.75 lakh declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
9.50 am: Seven more people test positive in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, says the district information office. The total number of positive cases in the district is now 88, reports ANI.
9.40 am: Eight out of 754 samples tested on Monday are positive, says Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, according to ANI.
9.38 am: Rajasthan reports 52 new cases, taking the total tally of the state to 1,628.
9.20 am: The number of cases in Odisha rises to 79 after five more persons test positive in Balasore district, PTI reports.
8.55 am: The toll in Karnataka rises to 17 after an 80-year-old patient dies in Kalaburagi district, says Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
8.40 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 18,601, including 590 deaths, according to the health ministry’s 8 am update. As many as 3,251 patients have now recovered. In the last 24 hours, the Centre has confirmed 1,336 new cases, 47 deaths and 705 recoveries.
8.39 am: US President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to suspend immigration into the country.
8.15 am: White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro says several countries such as India and Brazil do not have enough personal protective equipment kits because China had hoarded them in January and February, PTI reports. He alleges that China is now selling the same kits at high prices.
7.40 am: Crude oil prices in the United States, which ended in negative zone for the first time in history on Monday, are back above zero. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures contract for May delivery is selling for $0.56 a barrel, AFP reports.
The contract had closed Monday at a negative price of $37.63 a barrel, meaning that producers were ready to pay customers that amount for them to buy it.
7.37 am: United States President Donald Trump says one of the lessons to be learnt from the pandemic is that the country should build its own supply chains, PTI reports. “We cannot outsource our independence,” he says at the daily press briefing. “We cannot be reliant on foreign nations.”
7.35 am: All 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly adopt a resolution calling for “equitable, efficient and timely” access to any vaccines that may be developed in the future for the coronavirus, AFP reports. The resolution, adopted by consensus, calls for strengthening the “scientific international cooperation necessary to combat Covid-19 and to bolster coordination”, including with the private sector.
7.32 am: President Donald Trump says the US will buy 75 million barrels of crude oil to replenish the national strategic stockpile by taking advantage of the historic price drop.
7.30 am: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces a curfew from April 23 to April 26 in 31 provinces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, AP reports.
7.25 am: The United States records 1,433 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, reports AFP, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
7.20 am: The World Health Organization defends itself against the growing criticism of its lack of transparency in the initial stages of the pandemic.
“We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. “WHO is open. We don’t hide anything.”
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India reported 1,540 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours by Monday evening as the Union health ministry confirmed 17,656 coronavirus cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that Covid-19 cases in the country were doubling every 7.5 days as compared to 3.4 days before the imposition of the lockdown.
- Mumbai recorded 155 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of cases in India’s worst-hit city to 3,090. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that 84 more patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 394.
- The governments of Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka said that they would not allow any relaxations till the lockdown ends on May 3. Several other states on Monday began to allow some economic activity in parts that were designated as non-hotspots or areas least affected by Covid-19.
- The Centre warned that the coronavirus situation is “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and some places in West Bengal, adding that violation of lockdown guidelines can lead to spread of the infection. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee questioned the Centre’s move to send special teams to assess lockdown.
- The Centre wrote to the Kerala government to object to the alleged dilution of lockdown guidelines as the state allowed buses to operate in cities and opening of micro, small and medium enterprises in municipal areas. However, the state said there was some “misunderstanding” and denied any dilution. In a separate letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all states and Union Territories to strictly comply with the government guidelines.
- At least 53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials. This number is expected to increase.
- China said that India’s new rules for Foreign Direct Investment from specific countries violated the World Trade Organization’s principle of non-discrimination and were against free trade. Last week, the Centre had tightened norms for Foreign Direct Investment in India from neighbouring countries, with a view to curb “opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions” of Indian companies due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Globally, the toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1.66 lakh and more than 24.17 lakh declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories since the disease first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.