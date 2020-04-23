Covid-19: India’s total cases touch 21,373; toll rises to 681
Donald Trump ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the US, saying he wanted to protect American workers.
The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 21,373 on Thursday morning. The toll increased to 681, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,257.
The Centre approved an ordinance to make acts of violence against medical staff a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The punishment for such attacks is severe cases will be 6 months to 7 years and the fine Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
President Donald Trump ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he wanted to protect American workers and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1,83,280 and more than 2,626,920 declared cases have been registered in 185 countries and territories since the disease first emerged in China late last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
9.16 am: Rajasthan reports 47 fresh cases, says the state health department.
9.03 am: The Delhi government adds Campa Cola street and F-313 and F-274 Lado Sarai under South district to the list of containment zones, reports ANI. The total number of containment zones in the city is now 89.
8.58 am: India’s tally goes up to 21,393, according to the Union health ministry’s Thursday morning update. Of these, 4257 people have recovered while the toll has increased to 681.
8.55 am: President Ram Nath Kovind approves to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 that provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers, reports ANI.
8.51 am: Harvard University announces that it will turn down the $8.7-million federal coronavirus relief.
8.50 am: China reports 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, taking their total to 984.
8.48 pm: All elected representatives in Kerala will take a 30% cut in their monthly salary and honorarium for 1 year, announces the state’s Information and Public Relations Department quoting the chief minister.
8.45 am: The Greater Mumbai’s municipal corporation has asked deans and medical superintendents to extend contract period of their employees.
8.43 am: The World Bank says the nationwide lockdown has impacted nearly 40 million internal migrants. According to its report, the magnitude of internal migration in India is about two-and-a-half times that of international migration. It adds that global remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20% in 2020 due to the economic crisis induced by the pandemic and shutdown.
8.40 am: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday warned that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the coronavirus pandemic and that the infection will persist for a long time to come. There were “worrying upward trends” in early epidemics in parts of Africa, Central and South America and Eastern Europe, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual briefing.
7.42 am: Health authorities say that two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, reports Reuters.
7.36 am: Assam government will allow movement of people stranded in different parts of the state for three days from April 25 in accordance with guidelines issued by the home ministry, says health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reports PTI.
7.35 am: United States President Donald Trump sings an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, making acts of violence against healthcare professionals a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The crime may attract imprisonment for a period between six months and seven years.
- The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 20,471 after 1,486 cases were reported, according to the health ministry. The toll increased by 49 to 652, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 3,959.
- The Indian Medical Association withdrew its symbolic protest against attacks on healthcare professionals after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured them that the safety and dignity of doctors at their workplace is non-negotiable. IMA members had demanded a special central law against violence on doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and hospitals by an ordinance and to implement it on a priority basis.
- The West Bengal government said that it will fully cooperate with the Centre’s inter-ministerial team to review the coronavirus situation in the state. The team leaders had alleged that that the ruling Trinamool Congress was not providing them access to some districts.
- An official from the ministry of civil aviation tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee was present in office on April 15 and was tested positive on April 21, the ministry said in a tweet. All colleagues who came in contact with the official were asked to go into self isolation as a precautionary measure.