Covid-19: India’s tally touches 19,984, toll rises to 640 with 50 deaths reported in last 24 hours
The Indian Council for Medical Research on Tuesday advised states to not use rapid antibody tests for the next two days.
India has 19,984 coronavirus cases and 640 deaths, according to the health ministry’s Wednesday morning update. Of these confirmed cases, 15,474 people are being treated, 3,869 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
The Indian Council for Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for the coronavirus testing, advised states to not use rapid antibody tests for the next two days.
The worldwide toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 1.77 lakh and more than 25.63 lakh declared cases have been found in 185 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. United States President Donald Trump said he will halt issuing of new Green Cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US, which has been affected worst by the pandemic.
Live updates
10.39 am: The World Health Organization has become a Chinese propaganda tool, the US claims, according to PTI.
“The problem with the WHO is that they’ve lost all credibility during this crisis,” US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien says. “It’s not like the WHO has been a highly-credible organization for many years. The United States spends over half a billion dollars on the WHO. China spends about $40 million dollars on the WHO, about one-tenth of what the US spends, and yet the WHO has become a tool of Chinese propaganda.”
10.36 am: Three people from Odisha’s Bhadrak district test positive for Covid-19, PTI reports. This takes the total number of cases in Odisha to 82, officials say.
10.32 am: “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” World Health Organization spokesperson Fadela Chaib says, according to Reuters. “It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin.”
“It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered,” Chaib adds.
10.26 am: Union minister Amit Shah interacts with doctors and members of the Indian Medical Association, ANI reports.
10.23 am: “The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions,” the lawsuit adds.
10.20 am: The US state of Missouri files a lawsuit against Chia for allegedly suppressing information on Covid-19, and leading to “irreparable damage” across the world, PTI reports.
“Covid-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering,” the lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says. It was filed against the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party and other Chinese officials. “In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real – thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table.”
10.18 am: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asks CBI to take custody of the Wadhawans today, as their home quarantine ends. Business tycoons Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were caught violating the coronavirus lockdown in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra on April 9.
10.17 am: The Delhi government has set up Covid-19 centres to test mediapersons.
10.15 am: The Centre’s refusal to commit to a timeframe on the resumption of domestic or international flights or on steps to bring back Indians who are abroad has left several travellers in the lurch.
10.13 am: Violators of the lockdown are punished in Madhya Pradesh.
10.12 am: Assam directs officials in border district to screen truck drivers and their helpers who are entering the state.
10.10 am: By crowdfunding benefits for embattled workers, app-based services are evading their own obligations, says this report. Why are India’s app-based firms, which have multi-million dollar valuations, appealing to the public to help them offer security to their own workers? Read more here.
10.05 am: Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj criticises the Indian government’s “arbitrary lockdown” to curd the spread of the pandemic, CNBC TV18 reports. “The lockdown is a solution that is looking for a problem,” he says. “This crisis started with a virus; it is being propagated by the government.”
“Lockdown is not the long term answer to the health crisis. The young and healthy need to go back to work. The lockdown is arbitrary and not an answer to the economic crisis either,” he adds. “I think job losses have already happened. You just have to speak to suppliers and dealers. The government is pretending as if there are no job losses and no salary cuts.”
10 am: With nearly 2 billion people, South Asia is the world’s most populated region as well as its most densely populated. It is also extremely poor, with abysmal levels of healthcare. However, till now, the region has escaped relatively unscathed from the coronavirus pandemic, compared to much wealthier places such as China, Europe or North America.
As of April 20, the entire region – tabulated here using data from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan – had just around 28,000 cases of Covid-19. It had 817 deaths as a result of the disease. To put that in perspective, New York City alone has 134,436 cases and 10,022 deaths.
9.58 am: Even by India’s relatively low testing numbers compared to other countries, West Bengal lags – and by a far margin. It has tested the least among all the large states. The population of West Bengal is three times that of Assam. Yet, as of April 20, the number of swab samples that two states had tested to detect Covid-19 among their residents were almost comparable. West Bengal had tested 5,469 samples while Assam only marginally fewer at 5,112.
9.55 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to house the arrested members of the Muslim religious sect who had gathered in Nizamuddin in March amid the coronavirus pandemic in temporary jails if they are suspected of being carriers of the virus.
9.52 am: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says a special IG-level officer is investigating the Palghar incident. On April 16, three men were lynched by an armed mob near Gadchinchale village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Kasa Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
9.50 am: An assistant police inspector at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence tests positive, ANI reports.
9.45 am: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raises queries on the cremation of the bodies of some people who are suspected of the coronavirus infection, according to PTI.
“They are admitted as COVID-19 suspect cases,” Fadnavis says. “But no swab test is done. When the patient dies, the reason is noted as suspected COVID-19. However, the body is released to kin and cremated as non-COVID-19.”
He adds: “This may bring down the COVID-19 numbers but it also increases risk of the virus spreading. A total of 44 bodies have been released from Nair Hospital alone. There may be more from other hospitals.”
9.36 am: Azadpur Mandi in Delhi recorded its first coronavirus death after a 57-year-old trader died on Tuesday, reports ANI. “The block [where his shop was] is sealed and no one is there,” sellers tell ANI. “Sellers at that side have asked that their shops be barricaded and no one is allowed to go there unnecessarily.”
9.35 am: A civil servant in Bihar has been suspended for issuing a travel pass to a BJP MLA who recently travelled to Kota to bring back his daughter, reports PTI.
9.34 am: Out of the 704 samples tested yesterday, 12 are positive, says King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, according to ANI.
9.23 am: 64 new cases reported from Rajasthan as of 9 am today. This takes the total cases in the state to 1,799, including 26 deaths.
9.15 am: China reports 30 new cases, taking the number of imported infections in the country to 1,610. Authorities have stepped up the testing and treatment facilities in all border regions. However, the country reported no new death on Tuesday.
9.06 am: Japan confirms 33 new cases on cruise ship docked in Nagasaki prefecture, reports CNN. Officials say those with symptoms will be admitted to medical centers while asymptomatic patients will remain onboard in isolated private rooms.
8.59 am: Six State Reserve Police Force jawans test positive in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, reports News18. “Two units of SRPF jawans returned from Mumbai after being posted there for 45 days, so it was decided to quarantine them as a precaution,” says Civil Surgeon Kishor Prasad Shrivas.
8.57 am: The West Bengal government assures the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assures full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the state.
8.45 am: New Zealand sets a bold goal of eliminating Covid-19 as new cases dropped as low as 5 on Tuesday, reports AP.
8.29 am: In the last 24 hours, India has reported 50 deaths and 1,383 new cases, show the Union ministry’s data.
8.23 am: Health officials identify Hindpiri area in Ranchi as a new coronavirus containment zone after one case was reported from the region, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 46 with two deaths.
8.16 am: India has recorded 19,984 cases and 640 deaths so far, according to the Union health ministry’s Wednesday morning update.
8.01 am: Three new cases in Odisha today, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82.
7.54 am: The US Centre for Disease Control and Protection warns that another wave of the Covid-19 could hit US in winter. “We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” says organisation official Dr Robert Redfield at a White House briefing.
7.52 am: A Qatar Airways flight with 243 Canadian passengers on board departs from Amritsar International Airport, ANI reports. Punjab’s Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu says the flight will reach Montreal in Canada via Doha.
7.49 am: A total of 92 areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been identified and designated as red zones, says Rohit Kansal, principal secretary (planning), according to NDTV. Out of these, 14 are in Jammu, while 78 are in Kashmir.
7.47 am: After oil futures plummeted in the negative for the first time in history on Tuesday, the US WTI went up to $13.76 a barrel.
7.46 am: The Delhi Police are conducting checks at the border between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Traffic movement between the districts has been blocked, and only those rendering essential services or who have valid passes are being allowed.
7.38 am: United States President Donald Trump says that he would order a temporary halt in issuing green cards to prevent people from immigrating to the United States. He cast his decision to “suspend immigration,” which he first announced on Twitter Monday night, as a move to protect American jobs.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 18,985, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Tuesday evening update. Of the confirmed cases, 603 patients have died, 15,122 people are undergoing treatment, 3,259 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs told chief secretaries of all states that bedside attendants and caregivers of senior citizens are allowed to work during the lockdown. The order added that public utilities are exempted from the lockdown, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phone connections. Food processing industries are also allowed to function, the ministry said.
- The Trinamool Congress criticised the visit of Centre’s inter-ministerial teams to review the coronavirus situation in West Bengal. Party leader Derek O’Brien termed the visit as “adventure tourism” and questioned why teams were not sent to states with much higher number of cases and hotspots. Meanwhile, Apurva Chandra, central team leader, said the state government has not been giving logistical support to visit affected areas.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday said a Covid-19 case has been reported from the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. According to reports, about 125 families living in the premises have been asked to go under quarantine.
- Twenty-five hospital employees, including 19 nurses and six paramedics, of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Maharashtra’s Pune city have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Media watchdog Reporters Sans Frontières said the coming decade will be decisive for the future of journalism, with the coronavirus pandemic “highlighting and amplifying the many crises that threaten the right to freely reported, independent, diverse and reliable information”.
- The price of the United States crude oil benchmark turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, falling more than $50 a barrel within a day to close at $37.63 below zero. President Donald Trump said that the US would take advantage of the historic drop in oil prices to replenish its national stockpile.
- A 12-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who worked in a field in Telangana, died after walking 150 kilometres for three days to Bijapur district amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. The child collapsed and died just an hour away from her village.
- Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would sign an executive order to suspend immigration to the US because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes at a time when the US economy has come to a near standstill because of the pandemic, with more than 22 million people applying for unemployment benefits in the last month. So far, the US has been the worst-hit by the pandemic.