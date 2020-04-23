A court in Ranchi on Thursday sentenced former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka to seven years in jail and fined him Rs 2 crore in a money laudering case, the Enforcement Directorate said. Ekka was being investigated by the agency in connection with a money laundering case against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda.

Through Video Conference Hon’ble Special Judge (PMLA) Ranchi pronounces sentence to Anosh Ekka, former Minister of Jharkhand for 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) & fine of ₹2 Crore. — ED (@dir_ed) April 23, 2020

“The court convicted Anosh Ekka for being guilty of offences of money laundering to the tune of Rs 20,31,77,852 as defined under Section 3 of the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] and punishable under Section 4 of the act,” the investigation agency said in a statement after the ex-minister’s conviction, according to PTI.

“All the properties stand confiscated in the Enforcement Directorate’s favour,” an unidentified senior official said, according to The Hindu. “Two miscellaneous applications claiming rights over some properties stand disposed of.”

Ekka had served as the rural development minister in Koda’s Cabinet from 2006 to 2008. The Central Bureau had accused Ekka and his wife of possessing disproportionate wealth amounting to Rs 17 crore, allegedly acquired during his tenure as a minister.

In 2014, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 100 crore linked to him.

Ekka is the second minister to be convicted in the case linked to Koda. In 2017, former Jharkhand minister Hari Narayan Rai was sentenced to seven years in jail and fined Rs 5 lakh by a special court in Ranchi.

The Enforcement Directorate had taken over the case after multiple first information reports were filed by the Jharkhand Vigilance Bureau.