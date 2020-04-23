Two men allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl inside a school building in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Wednesday and four others filmed the incident, PTI reported on Thursday. The police have arrested all of them.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was on her way home. “She was forcibly taken to a secluded school building by the six men,” Superintendent of Police LR Kumar told the news agency.

Kumar said that the two men who raped the girl may have known her and added that four others recorded the incident. “All six of them have been arrested and are being interrogated,” Kumar said. “A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” he added. Kumar said that the accused warned the girl against telling anyone about the incident.

The police have sent the girl for a medical examination.

Last week, a shop owner in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman at her home. The woman had asked the accused to deliver groceries to her house amid the nationwide lockdown to control Covid-19.