Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the global health crisis of the coronavirus has taught India to be “self-sufficient and not depend on others for anything”. Modi made the statement during a virtual meeting with village heads across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day via video conference amid the countrywide lockdown.

“Coronavirus has sent so many challenges our way, but we must always learn from the situation we are in in life,” Modi said. “It has given us a lot to think about and taught about the way we act. It has made it absolutely clear that we have to depend only on ourselves for our survival.”

Modi said the way village heads have dealt with the health crisis in rural pockets was exemplary and and called them “a source of inspiration for even the most intellectual people”.

“Villages have shown that our traditions, culture and learnings are from the ground up and not the other way around,” Modi said. “Villages have handled the crisis better than cities. They are handling social distancing better and with more discipline. There is much to learn from you all.”

The prime minister, who launched a unified e-Gram Swaraj portal and a mobile application, also spoke about the role technology has played in averting the pandemic. “Coronavirus has changed the way we work,” Modi said. “Lakhs of sarpanch have been connected through technology.”

The digital platforms were launched to provide gram panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their development plans. “The two apps and the e-gram swaraj website is something that you all must connect with,” Modi told the village heads. “It will be a blessing for you all and keep you informed about every decision in this regard. It will also help you do your record-keeping, from property to income to mapping of land, among other activities.”

Modi also made a reference to the work of his government over the past six years to “rapidly make available broadband connections in villages, making fast connections available throughout the country and ensuring mobile phones reach every corner”.

“It is technology that binds us and makes such a meeting possible today,” he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 23,077 on Friday morning, but the Indian Council of Medical Research said at least 23,502 people have tested positive so far. The toll rose to 718, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,748.