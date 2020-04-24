The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 23,077 on Friday morning, according to data from the health ministry. The Indian Council of Medical Research, however, said that at least 23,502 people have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. The toll rose to 718, while the number of patients who have recovered stood at 4,748.
Maharashtra recorded a staggering 778 new cases of Covid-19, its worst single-day spike, taking the total number of patients in the state to 6,427. Of these, Mumbai accounted for 522 cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coronavirus crisis has taught India to be self-reliant. “Coronavirus has created new challenges that we have never imagined,” the prime minister said during a virtual meeting with village heads across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day. The prime minister praised the village heads for their handling of the escalating health crisis.
Franklin Templeton decided to shut six fixed-income and credit-risk funds run by its Indian unit due to the coronavirus pandemic, locking in $4.1 billion (Rs 30,800 crore) of investor monies. “There has been a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market on account of the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lock-down of the Indian economy,” the asset manager of the global financial firm said.
Two new clusters of Covid-19 infections in Delhi emerged on Thursday after 46 people in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and 11 members of a family in the old quarters of the city tested positive. The cases made nearly half of the total 128 Covid-19 patients reported in the Capital on Thursday, according to figures released by the Delhi government.
A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi has developed a low cost method of detecting Covid-19. The institute claimed the new testing method – based on real time polymerase chain reaction-based methods of diagnosis – has been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research.
The Sikkim government has said it will close the ancient Nathu La crossing with China and called off this year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The experimental coronavirus treatment Remdesivir on Thursday failed in its first randomised clinical trial. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously, was among the first drugs suggested as a treatment for the novel coronavirus.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested treating Covid-19 patients by “injecting” disinfectants into their bodies, drawing fierce criticism and warnings from medical experts in the country.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 27 lakh people and killed over 1.9 lakh.