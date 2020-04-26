Indian-born American printmaker and sculptor Zarina Hashmi died in London, poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote announced on Twitter on Sunday. She was 83.

“Heartbroken to hear that Zarina Hashmi has passed away in London,” Hoskote wrote on Twitter. “She was magnificent: full of wit and shrewd wisdom, her work imbued with a tragic vision. I was privileged to have her as one of my artists in India’s first-ever national pavilion at the Venice Biennale, 2011.”

Zarina, who preferred using only her first name, was born in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh in 1937. She was one of the very few women among the Indian artists of her time. Through her work ranging from minimal drawing to printmaking and sculpture, she explored the ideas of home and distances.

In Zarina’s works, home is a fluid, abstract space that transcended physicality or location. Partition, migration and the loss of home were all recurring themes in the artist’s works. Home is a Foreign Place, Tears of the Sea, Phool and Letters from Home are some of her best known works.

Zarina’s interest in architecture was reflected in her works, especially her use of geometry and structural purity. She also made use of regular geometry found in Islamic architecture.

The artist’s work has been featured in major exhibitions and represented in important public collections, including those of the Hammer Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Several artists took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Zarina. Here are some reactions:

Sad to hear that Zarina Hashmi passed away. I loved her sparse and captivating work. Though it would be incorrect to call her an "Indian" artist, she was, along with Nasreen Mohamedi, a woman abstractionist in a boys club. In a history of minimalism, it is usually men we hail pic.twitter.com/hSCdXAT6uN — Poorna Swami (@PoornaSwami) April 26, 2020

We are sad to hear of the passing away of #ZarinaHashmi (1937-2020). An #artist who made us continually ponder the idea of home, belonging and displacement through her powerful work.

Cage | 1970 | #Woodcut on Paper | From the JNAF Collection #Printmaking pic.twitter.com/laVw1nbo5d — JNAF (@JNAF_Mumbai) April 26, 2020

Aligarh-born, New York-based artist Zarina Hashmi is no more. The Urdu text in some of her celebrated works was proof of her abiding relationship to her native tongue as well as an entire linguistic culture ruptured by partition. https://t.co/IPf1NfdpWa — Siraj Wahab (@sirajwahab) April 26, 2020

Memories of 'Everyone Agrees: It's About to Explode', India's first-ever national pavilion at the Venice Biennale (2011), which I curated. Artists: Zarina Hashmi; Praneet Soi; Gigi Scaria; Desire Machine Collective. Here: Zarina's works at the pavilion, Arsenale. @la_Biennale pic.twitter.com/dDP9uUdTR2 — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) April 25, 2020