art world

The artist of ideas: 81-year-old Zarina Hashmi’s new show revisits the themes of her life and work

Weaving Darkness and Silence offers the viewer deep insights into Hashmi’s body of work while allowing for introspection, too.

by 
Weaving Darkness and Silence | Zarina @ Gallery Espace, New Delhi

The first time that artist Zarina Hashmi went on a plane ride, it was 1940 and she was just three years old. Zarina’s father had taken her out in a single-engine Tiger Moth biplane, and she had loved it. The ride, which afforded amazing aerial views of the city below, made such an impression on her that the “bird’s eye view” of cities would appear in her work as a printmaker many years later.

Zarina, who prefers using only her first name, recounts this tidbit among other details of her life and work in a 7.40-minute video made as part of Zarina: Dark Roads by the US-based Asia/Pacific/American Institute where she is the 2017-’18 artist-in-residence. The video is now also playing on loop at New Delhi’s Gallery Espace where Weaving Darkness and Silence, a new solo exhibition of works by Zarina, opened to public on February 3.

Courtesy: The Asian/Pacific/American Institute at New York University. Created by Amita Manghnani, Emily Ho, and Shalemar Coloma.

Echoes of home

The video is an interesting lens through which to view Zarina’s large body of work since the work is deeply linked to her personal life and experiences. In the ongoing show, for example, the home in Aligarh where Zarina was born is the basis for works like The Dark House, 2016. A black-on-black collage made with Indian paper which Zarina has crushed and dyed with fragrant Sumi ink, The Dark House is reminiscent of the arched columns in her Aligarh home. The echo of her home in the work is unmissable, if you have just come out from watching the video which includes photographs from Zarina’s private albums. (The same arches also feature in earlier works like Dreams From my Veranda in Aligarh, 2013.)

'The Dark House', Zarina Hashmi. Collage with crushed Indian handmade paper stained with Sumi ink on printed black paper.
'The Dark House', Zarina Hashmi. Collage with crushed Indian handmade paper stained with Sumi ink on printed black paper.

Partition, migration and the loss of home – all recurring themes in the New York-based artist’s works – also become easier to read with knowledge of Zarina’s memories of Aligarh during the Partition, of her marriage to a man who served in the Indian Foreign Services, and a life lived in nine different cities from Delhi to Bangkok and London to now New York.

In Weaving Darkness and Silence, the loss of home surfaces in works like Debris of Destruction. Pewter leaf makes delicate gold patterns on Somerset antique paper in this elaborate collage. Out of context, the image may even remind you of varq – a decorative gold or silver foil used for decoration on Indian sweets. Yet, the title will force you to step back and see the contours of what was once a sprawling golden home now in ruins.

'Weaving Darkness and Silence', Zarina Hashmi. Indian handmade paper stained with Sumi ink.
'Weaving Darkness and Silence', Zarina Hashmi. Indian handmade paper stained with Sumi ink.

Yet there’s a new strain in Weaving Darkness and Silence, too. One that can’t be understood immediately through the video. In the lead essay in the catalogue, writer Sadia Shirazi explains that there is a new preoccupation with death and silence in these works. “Most of the works in this show are untitled and the few that are titled – Fence, Silent Night, Rain or Shine, Loss of Words, Debris of Destruction and My Dark House at Aligarh – evoke darkness and silence, the threshold of death. Zarina has explained that in her work, words come first before image and in this exhibition’s numerous untitled works the artist is perhaps articulating silence. To not speak, to be at a loss for words, is not the equivalent of not having ‘a voice’. Silence here denotes a limit–of language and also of representation.”

'Rain or Shine', Zarina Hashmi. Collage of etchings printed on Indian handmade paper.
'Rain or Shine', Zarina Hashmi. Collage of etchings printed on Indian handmade paper.

Spun from memories

Indeed, some of the minimalist works in this show can seem impenetrable at first. Take the example of Silent Night. A beautifully evocative work made with found paper, Silent Night comprises 11 lines in a kind of copper-gold colour that shimmers up close. What might the lines mean? Are they markers of a memory so private she is loath to share it? Or a tally of days spent looking forward to something? The memory of a childhood game where the artist drew the shortest stick? Or could it be the fragment of a fence which is represented in other works in this show too?

'Silent Night', Zarina Hashmi. Collage with found paper on Indian handmade paper.
'Silent Night', Zarina Hashmi. Collage with found paper on Indian handmade paper.

Whatever the artist’s intent, the work is perhaps more engaging because it opens itself to interpretation. It seems to ask the viewer: What do the lines remind you of? Do they have a resonance in your life? Would you like to stay a moment and reminisce?

Weaving Darkness and Silence, seen with the video, will alternatively produce aha moments where you think you’ve figured out the artist’s intent in a particular work. Yet the next moment, the works in this show seem to frustrate any attempt to read them from an historical and purely biographical perspective.

The artist has said in the past that art is about ideas, and Zarina’s ideas span human experiences from loss, migration, the relationship to language to now a preoccupation with death. In works like Silent Night in this show, Zarina seems to demand a more participatory viewing, as if she were inviting the viewer to reminisce with her.

Weaving Darkness and Silence is on at Gallery Espace, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, till March 3.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.