An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Lower Munda in Qazigund area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, PTI reported. The encounter began when militants fired upon a police patrol party in Lower Munda, a police officer said.

#Encounter has started at #Lowermunda area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 27, 2020

The officer said the security forces retaliated and the gunfight is still going on. Three militants have been trapped, ANI reported quoting Central Reserve Police Force officials.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, the security forces killed four militants in an encounter in Kulgam district. On April 24, the police had rescued constable Sartaj Ahmad Itoo, who was abducted, and killed two militants in a brief shootout in Shirpora Frisal area of the district.

On April 23, militants had abducted constable Javaid Jabbar in Shopian district. However, they set him free within hours.