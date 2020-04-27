Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday referred to people from his state working in New Delhi as “corona carriers” and asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide accommodation for them in the national Capital itself, NDTV reported.

“Earlier several members of the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat arrived from Delhi and 120 of them tested positive,” Vij said. “Haryana ensured their treatment. Now, a lot of people who work in Delhi but stay in Haryana are commuting using passes. They have become corona carriers.”

He said that in Sonepat district of Haryana, nine people who came from Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19. Vij highlighted an incident from Panipat, where the sister of a police officer, who worked in Delhi, was infected after which the whole family tested positive.

“So, I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to arrange accommodation for those working in the national Capital,” Vij said. “They should not be sent to Haryana by giving them passes. This is leading to an increase in the number of cases here. Borders are sealed, most people are not allowed but those with passes can enter.”

But Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain criticised Vij’s remark, saying it was not right to label the workers “corona carriers”. “Many people in Delhi work in areas along the border of the national Capital and vice versa,” he said. “They will have to commute.”

Delhi has so far reported 2,918 cases of Covid-19, including 54 deaths. In Haryana, 299 people have been infected, of which three have died.

Vij’s statement comes even as controversy continued between the Centre and states over sending migrant workers back to their villages. While the Centre has opposed the matter in the Supreme Court, some states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Bihar have said they will help in bringing back their residents. On Monday, the Supreme Court gave the Centre one week to respond to a plea seeking that migrant workers be allowed to return home.

