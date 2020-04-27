Covid-19: RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds; India’s cases at 27,892
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced that it will open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore. This has been done to ease liquidity pressures on mutual funds.
Meanwhile, a meeting via video conferencing is underway between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers to discuss the way ahead in the fight against Covid-19.
In India, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 27,892 on Monday morning and the toll rose to 872. In the worst-hit state of Maharashtra where the total number of cases rose over 8,000, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said nearly 80% of the patients had no symptoms.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 29 lakh people and caused over 2.06 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
10.41 am: Telangana Police have been deployed and only essential service providers are allowed in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area, after the area was declared as a coronavirus hotspot by the district authorities, reports ANI.
10.39 am: Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taking part in the chief minsters’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
10.23 am: The Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore. “...the RBI shall conduct repo operations of 90 days tenor at the fixed repo rate,” the notification from the central bank reads. This is an attempt to ease liquidity pressures on mutual funds.
10.20 am: People purchase essential items at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, reports ANI.
9.47 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says blood samples of four survivors have tested positive for antibodies. “Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients,” it adds, according to ANI. “BMC appeals other also who’ve recovered to come forward and help others recover by opting for plasma donation.”
9.34 am: The Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is under scanner after a video of patients at a quarantine facility in Agra scrambling and squatting behind locked gates started doing the rounds. The clip shows the inmates desperately trying to grab bottles of water and packets of biscuits thrown at them.
9.32 am: Bihar’s total count touches 290 after 13 more people test positive, says Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary (health).
9.30 am: Officials at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow say they tested 461 samples on Sunday. Of these, six are positive, reports ANI.
9.29 am: Rajasthan reports 36 fresh cases. With this, the state’s tally rises to 2,221.
8.54 am: The Tamil Nadu government issues an ordinance stating that any attempts to block the funeral or last rites of a person who died of the coronavirus will be a criminal offence, inviting up to three years in prison. The government says those who block the burial or cremation of bodies of persons who died due to notified diseases will be punished under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act. Such an offence would attract a fine and a jail term of minimum one year which may go up to three years, it adds.
8.51 am: In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,396 cases and 48 deaths.
8.44 am: Jamtara in Jharkhand reports its first case, says state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. The total number of cases in the state rise to 83.
8.43 am: The total number of cases in India soar to 27,892, according to the Union health ministry’s Monday morning update. The toll has gone up to 872.
8.41 am: The Rajasthan government is identifying and tracking the medical history of people above the age of 60 in containment zones, reports Hindustan Times. “The objective is to quickly identify them for respiratory and other vulnerabilities like kidney, hypertension, diabetes or such similar conditions,” Rohit Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary of medical and health department, tells the newspaper. “We are focusing on them for targeted attention and care.”
8.27 am: The Centre on Sunday rejected a proposal made by officials of the Indian Revenue Service suggesting the government should increase taxes to cushion the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The Centre called it “an act of indiscipline”. In a 44-page report titled FORCE, or Fiscal Options and Response to Covid-19 Epidemic, officials made a series of suggestions for revenue generation. This includes increasing tax on the super rich to 40% from the present 30% and imposing higher tax on foreign companies.
8.23 am: Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi will resume services of casualty and emergency wards including the flu clinic and the three outpatient departments of gynaecology, pediatrics and medicine with restricted entry of patients and attendants from today, says NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi.
8.10 am: 5 new cases in Balasore district of Odisha. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 108, says the Odisha Health Department.
7.30 am: Italy will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 and permit limited family visits, says Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, according Reuters. “We expect a very complex challenge,” Conte adds. “We will live with the virus and we will have to adopt every precaution possible.”
7.17 am: Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh dies, says party leader Shaktisinh Gohil.
7.14 am: 391 students return from Kota to Assam. “To ensure they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tells ANI.
7.13 am: People visit Delhi’s Okhla vegetable market to buy essentials.
7.12 am: The United States recorded 1,330 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University. With this, the country’s overall toll is now 54,841.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The total number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 26,917 on Sunday evening and the toll rose to 826. The number of cases has jumped by 1,975 in 24 hours – surpassing the biggest single-day spike yet again. The toll jumped by 47.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on a video conference on Monday morning to discuss the way ahead in the fight against Covid-19.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that 80% of the Covid-19 patients in the state are asymptomatic. Thackeray said that his government will take a decision on extending the lockdown by the end of April. The state, the worst-hit by the pandemic, reported 440 new cases and 19 deaths in a day, taking the total number of cases above 8,000.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will allow shops in neighbourhoods to open after the Centre relaxed certain guidelines to permit the functioning of select shops amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. Kejriwal, however, clarified that no such relaxation will be permitted in containment zones and that no malls or shopping complexes will be allowed to operate in the Capital. Delhi has 95 containment zones.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indians for being the driving force behind the country’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In his address to the nation on Mann Ki Baat, Modi lauded the citizens for helping each other amid the health crisis.
- The Congress demanded that the Centre make public details about the availability of RNA extraction kits that are used in the testing for Covid-19 infection. Earlier in the day, The Indian Express had reported, quoting unidentified officials, that the country was left with only 3 lakh such kits, which would last only about a week.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected nearly 29.2 lakh people and caused over 2.03 lakh deaths in 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.