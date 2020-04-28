Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Monday issued an order designating the entire Pune city as a containment zone for Covid-19, PTI reported on Tuesday. The notification will be in operation till May 3, the last day of the nationwide lockdown.

“We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said. He said the curfew is being relaxed for a certain number of hours every day to allow Pune residents to buy essential commodities.

Eighty-four new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Pune district on Monday, taking the total number to 1,348. At least 80 people have died so far in the district. Pune municipal authorities attributed the increase in numbers to rising testing capacity.

In neighbouring Mumbai, 395 new infections were discovered on Monday, and 15 people died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Maharashtra state has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country – 8,590 – and 369 deaths. As many as 522 cases and 27 fatalities were added on Monday.

The total number of cases in India stands at 29,435 as of Tuesday afternoon, and the fatalities at 934.

