Haryana “sealed” its borders with Delhi on Tuesday and only allowed access to essential services with strict restrictions on those entering from the national Capital, reported PTI. The state has a total of 296 coronavirus cases and three patients have died so far.

“The state’s borders have been sealed,” said Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij. “Essential services will be allowed. If all the borders of Haryana stay sealed for 15-20 days, the state will be in a comfortable situation [in terms of the coronavirus threat].”

On Monday, Haryana had sealed Sonipat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi but only tightened restrictions at the Gurgaon and Faridabad borders. On the same day, Vij had referred to those travelling to and from his state for work in New Delhi as “corona carriers” and asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide accommodation for them in the national Capital itself.

After the first phase of the lockdown that began on March 25, Haryana had already placed restrictions at the border and conducted checks.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal told ANI that travel of government employees and the public from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad was prohibited. “Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today [Wednesday].”

The worst-hit districts in Haryana are Nuh with 57 coronavirus cases, Gurugram with 51 and Faridabad with 46 of them.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday urged Haryana to keep its border open for those involved in the fight against Covid-19 and for the movement of essential services. Bidhuri said a sealed border would affect healthcare workers working in Delhi, reported PTI.