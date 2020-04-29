At least 36 Delhi Police personnel, part of the security detail at the Supreme Court, have been quarantined as a precautionary step to contain the coronavirus, reported PTI on Tuesday. This came a day after an employee at the top court reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the positive case was found, the offices were thoroughly disinfected following protocol. “The corridors, offices and areas visited by the staffer in question were sealed and then sanitised,” an unidentified official said. The Supreme Court employee has been receiving treatment at a hospital. He had fever for two days after reporting for work on April 16 and tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

The Delhi Police decided to quarantine its officials as a precautionary step as the Covid-19 patient would have passed through security checkpoints, an unidentified official said. The employee who tested positive had also come in close contact with two registrars, who have been asked to self-quarantine. “We will take further steps after discussing the situation with the Indian Council of Medical Research and medical experts. The family of the employee has been quarantined,” IANS quoted an official as saying.

The top court has limited its functioning since March 23 and has been hearing urgent matters through video conferencing. The court’s authorities have asked a small number of its staff to report to work.

