India’s confirmed cases went up to 31,332 on Wednesday morning. Of these, 22,629 cases are active, while 7,695 people have recovered. The toll increased to 1,007, with 73 deaths in a single day – India’s highest ever daily rise.
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday reiterated its decision to hold Class 10 and Class 12 examinations only for the 29 subjects which it had enumerated in a April 1 release.
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to provide personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and others even in the “non-Covid treatment areas”.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said only three of 529 media personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Maharashtra has sent buses to Rajasthan’s Kota city to bring back the students stranded in the city amid the nationwide lockdown. Around 1,780 students from the state are stuck in Kota.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 10 lakh on Tuesday – the first country to cross the figure. The country’s tally stood at 10,12,583 as of late Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. It also has over 59,000 deaths.
Covid-19 has infected 31.15 lakh and caused 2.17 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.