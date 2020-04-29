The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday asked all central government employees to install the Aarogya Setu app on their phones and come to office only when the application shows “safe” status for commuting, PTI reported.

Aarogya Setu is a contact tracing mobile application that informs people if they have come into contact with a Covid-19 infected person.

“Before starting for office, they must review their status on ‘Aarogya Setu’ and commute only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status,” the ministry’s order said. It added that in case the app shows a message that the person has a moderate or high risk on the basis of Bluetooth proximity to an infected individual, they should not come to office, but self-quarantine for 14 days till the status becomes “safe” or “low risk”.

The order applies to all officers and staff, including outsourced staff, working with the central government. “Joint Secretary [Administration] should ensure that above directions are strictly followed in the respective Ministry/Department,” the directive said. “Ministries/Departments may issue similar instructions to all autonomous/statutory bodies, PSUs etc. attached to them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, recommended that citizens download the app. The app was unveiled early in April. Several government agencies have also been spreading awareness about Aarogya Setu through different social media and other channels.

India has so far reported 31,332 cases of Covid-19, including 1,007 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

