Veteran Hindi film actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday in Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed. He was 67.

Kapoor had been battling cancer since 2018, and had spent close to a year in New York City for treatment. He returned to Mumbai in September 2019. He had been admitted to hospital with breathing problems on Thursday.

Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu, his son Ranbir, and his daughter Riddhima and her family.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia,” the family said in a statement. “The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

The family said Kapoor was “jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment” and that he did not let his illness get the better of him. “He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over,” the statement said. “In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Kapoor worked with nearly every director and actor of note over a career that spanned five decades. The son of Raj Kapoor and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor first appeared before the camera as a child in the 1950s and later as an adult in the ’70s. “Acting was in my blood and there was simply no escaping it,” he said in his autobiography Khullam Khulla (HarperCollins India, 2017).

His first fleshed-out role was in his father’s Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He made his debut as a leading man in Bobby, with Dimple Kapadia, in 1973. Among his best-known films are Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Sargam, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Sagar, Prem Rog, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol and Damini.

Also read:

Life itself: Rishi Kapoor (1952-2020) embodied romance and an irrepressible spirit

In recent years, Kapoor earned acclaim for Delhi-6, Agneepath, Love Aaj Kal, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk. In 2019, he acted in Jhootha Kahin Ka and The Body. Kapoor had shot for some portions of his comeback film, the comedy Sharmaji Namkeen, in Delhi in February, and was also on track to step into Robert De Niro’s shoes for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood comedy The Intern.

Tributes started pouring in soon. Actor Amitabh Bachchan said he is destroyed by the news. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Kapoor will be missed greatly.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Shocked by the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor .A great co-star and a good friend . My thoughts and prayers with his family . You will be sorely missed.🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/FYsqKmVuZx — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

The sudden demise of actor #RishiKapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans: Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGpzDVbH86 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Sadden to hear about demise of veteran actor #RishiKapoor, the legend who ruled over the hearts of millions.

My heartfelt tribute to him. He will always be in the memories.#RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/85n8M7Cgmw — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) April 30, 2020

Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor #RishiKapoor. Indian cinema has lost one of the iconic actors who had left an imprint with many memorable movies. My condolences to family, friends and fans. #RIP — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 30, 2020