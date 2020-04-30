The United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, has announced an additional grant of $3 million (Rs 22.54 crore) to India to help it combat Covid-19. Earlier, USAID had granted India $5.8 million (Rs 43.59 crore).

On April 6, USAID had announced a grant of $2.9 million (Rs 21.79 crore) to India. “This additional funding represents our commitment to building a safer and healthier world,” tweeted United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday. The United States government will provide the funds through USAID.

Pleased to announce that the U.S. Government, through @USAID, will provide #India another $3M to combat the spread of #COVID19, bringing our total assistance to $5.9M. This additional funding represents our commitment to building a safer & healthier world. #USIndia pic.twitter.com/OEVvdCoTQZ — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 30, 2020

A press release from the US embassy said that the aid will be provided through Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity project, a financing platform established by IPE Global, an Indian international development consulting group.

“This additional funding to support India in its continuing efforts to combat Covid-19 is yet another example of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and India,” Juster said according to the press release. The embassy added that the United States has through USAID and Department of Health and Human Services agencies, provided India over $1.4 billion (Rs 10,525 crore) in health assistance and nearly $2.8 billion (Rs 21,050 crore) in total assistance over the last 20 years.

India has so far reported 33,050 cases of Covid-19, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On March 26, the Narendra Modi-led government announced an economic bailout package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help the poor tide over the impact of the countrywide lockdown, that is in place to combat Covid-19. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic