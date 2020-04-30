Covid-19: India needs Rs 65,000 crore to help the poor during the pandemic, says Raghuram Rajan
The toll in the country rose to 1,074 on Thursday morning.
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said India needed Rs 65,000 crore to help the poor during the pandemic. In a video conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajan said there will have to be rethinking on everything in global economy.
India’s number of coronavirus cases rose to 33,050 on Thursday morning and the toll increased to 1,074.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday allowed states, with conditions, to bring back labourers, students and tourists stranded in other states amid the nationwide lockdown. The ministry said the lockdown will be given “considerable relaxations” in “many districts” from May 4.
Covid-19 has infected 31.92 lakh and caused 2.27 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
11.20 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says problems faced by healthcare workers and those rendering essential services at the Delhi-Haryana border will be resolved soon.
11.14 am: Climate activist Greta Thunberg donates a $100,000 to the United Nations Children’s Fund for use against the pandemic, reports AFP. Thunberg had won the prize money from a Danish foundation. “Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis,” UNICEF quotes Thunberg as saying. “It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.”
11.09 am: Migrant workers are stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa after the Madhya Pradesh Police stopped them at state border. The workers are coming from Maharashtra.
11.06 am: The Meghalaya government declares 10 of the state’s 11 districts as green zones and allows inter-district movement there, Political Department secretary Cyril V D Diengdoh tells district magistrates, according to PTI. All the 12 cases in the state, including one death, have been reported from East Khasi Hills district.
11.04 am: Cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra increases to 276 after 71 more people test positive, reports PTI. The new patients include six police personnel and three children – aged three months, 5 years and 11 years.
11.01 am: United States President Donald Trump says he believes China’s handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose the upcoming elections in November. In an interview with Reuters, Trump criticises China and said the country should have been more “active” in letting the world know about the coronavirus much sooner.
Also read
Coronavirus: ‘China will do anything to make me lose elections,’ claims Donald Trump
10.55 am: The Uttar Pradesh Police have ordered over 10,000 personal protective equipment and asked its personnel above the age of 55 years with health history to stay off the frontline duty, reports PTI. This comes after 28 police personnel tested positive, says Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi. “We have already ordered 10,000 PPE kits. But due to shortage, only 3,000-4,000 kits have been received so far,” he adds. “Over 6,000 PPE kits are being purchased at the district level. We have to take extra precautions to save our personnel from coronavirus.”
10.35 am: Four more traders associated with Delhi’s Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive, reports ANI citing an official. A total of 15 cases have been reported from the vegetable market so far.
10.25 am: Three more coronavirus patients recovered in Shamli, reports PTI. With this, the district in Uttar Pradesh has only one active case. There were a total of 17 infections in Shamli, says District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur.
10.10 am: Pune district reports 127 fresh cases in the last 12 hours, says District Health Officer Bhagawan Pawar, according to ANI. The total cases in the district stand at 1,722.
10.07 am: Rajasthan reports 86 new cases today. With this, the state’s tally goes up to 2,524 including 57 deaths.
9.55 am: Rajan says India can find opportunity for its industry and supply chain in the world.
9.45 am: Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi that there will have to be rethinking on everything in global economy once the pandemic is under control.
9.32 am: Rajan tells Gandhi that the present situation is an unprecedented one and “we need to break norms in order to tackle the crisis, while also keeping in mind the limited resources that we have”.
9.31 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is having a video dialogue with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
Rajan says India needs Rs 65,000 crore to feed the poor during the pandemic and it can afford to do that.
9.29 am: The Indian Embassy in the United States has started to contact stranded Indians who wish to return home once the travel lockdown is lifted, PTI reports. The embassy has started sending emails to community organisations and those who reached out to it in recent weeks. Those interested in returning home can register on the embassy’s website.
9.15 am: Ten positive cases have been found in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, ANI reports. Nine of them are vegetable vendors who had travelled to Delhi.
9 am: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi says the Union Territory has not reported any new cases in four days.
8.52 am: The number of cases in India rises to 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, says the health ministry. The number of those who have recovered reaches 8,324.
The ministry has confirmed 1,718 new cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.
8.36 am: Almost 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy – nearly half of the global workforce – face an immediate danger of losing their livelihoods because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the International Labour Organization has said, according to PTI. More than 430 million enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as retail and manufacturing are at a risk of “serious disruption”, the UN agency says.
8.33 am: The Varanasi district administration announces complete lockdown in the limits of municipal corporation till May 3, ANI reports. Home delivery will be done for people who need anything.
8 am: Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Sharat B announces the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the district till May 7, ANI reports.
7.39 am: As many as 35 of the 50 American states have released formal opening plans, PTI reports.
7.37 am: The United States records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This takes the toll to 60,853.
7.36 am: D Sajith Babu, the Kasaragod district collector in Kerala, his driver and gunman have been advised to quarantine themselves after a television journalist tested positive for coronavirus a few days after interviewing him, PTI reports.
7.35 am: The number of cases in Delhi rises by 125 to 3,439. The toll rises to 56.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 31,787, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Covid-19 has killed 1,008 people in India.
- The Centre on issued guidelines to allow states, with conditions, to bring back migrant workers, tourists and students stranded in other states because of the nationwide lockdown. The stranded people can be allowed to move only after states consult with each other, the government said.
- The home ministry said new guidelines that will come into effect from May 4 will give “considerable relaxations” to many districts. The details about this will be announced in the “days to come”, the ministry said.
- Punjab extended its curfew by two more weeks after May 3. Lockdown guidelines in the state will be relaxed from 7 am to 11 am everyday. The state has reported 322 cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths, according to the Union health ministry.
- The University Grants Commission told universities and colleges that they could start the academic session for new college students in September and for already enrolled students from August due to the disruption in the academic calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Central Board of Secondary Education reiterated its decision to hold Class 10 and Class 12 examinations only for the 29 subjects which it had enumerated in an April 1 release.
- The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States surpassed 10 lakh on Tuesday – the first country to cross the figure. Covid-19 has infected 31.57 lakh and caused 2.2 lakh deaths across 185 countries or regions, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.