The Uttar Pradesh Police has ordered over 10,000 personal protective equipment after 28 personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported on Thursday. Additionally, those above the age of 55 years with health history have been asked to stay off the frontline duty.

The state has so far recorded 2,134 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths, according to figures from the health ministry.

Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi directed district police chiefs to purchase necessary safety kits at the local level.

“Till Thursday, 28 policemen have been found coronavirus positive in different districts of the state,” Awasthi added. “We have already ordered 10,000 PPE kits. But due to shortage, only 3,000 to 4,000 kits have been received so far. Over 6,000 PPE kits are being purchased at the district level.”

Awasthi also said that directives have been issued to ensure that frontline police personnel, especially in coronavirus hotspot areas, follow all security protocols by using masks, gloves and sanitisers. “We have given money, material, direction and guidance to local police chiefs to save our personnel,” he added. “The districts have to access and purchase things required and give it to their men.”

He said authorities have been asked to take strict action against those who attack the police while they conduct lockdown enforcement duty, including invoking the National Security Act. “The policemen have also been asked to remain in their protective gear and have shields to save themselves in such a situation,” Awasthi added.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had ordered all police personnel above the age of 55 to stay at home until the countrywide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus ends on May 3. The order was issued after three police personnel died due to Covid-19 this month, and 55 took ill. All three policemen were over 50 years of age.

