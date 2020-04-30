‘This is the end of an era,’ film fraternity mourns Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise
The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is survived by his wife and two children.
Members of the political and film fraternity on Thursday remembered veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after he died at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is survived by his wife and two children.
“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the family said in a statement. Kapoor had moved to New York for treatment soon after the cancer was detected and returned to Mumbai in September 2019. He had been admitted to a hospital with breathing problems on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by Kapoor’s demise and offered his condolences to his family and fans. He recalled Kapoor’s passion for cinema, and referred to him as a “powerhouse of talent”.
President Ram Nath Kovind said it is a huge loss for the entertainment industry. “Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking,” he tweeted. “An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more.”
Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor posted a picture with him on her Instagram.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was Kapoor’s co-star in his most recent film 102 Not Out, was one of the first to break the news of his death on Twitter. “He’s GONE..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away.. I am destroyed,” wrote Bachchan on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.
Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph of her with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu. “My heart is so heavy,” she tweeted. “This is the end of an era.”
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who had acted with Rishi Kapoor in Dosti Dushmani, described him as a “dearest friend”.
Kapoor’s fleshed-out role was in his father’s Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He made his debut as a leading man in Bobby, with Dimple Kapadia, in 1973. Among his best-known films are Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Sargam, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Sagar, Prem Rog, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol and Damini.
Sonam Kapoor worked with Rishi Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan and Delhi 6, and made her Bollywood debut with his son Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya.
Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor on Instagram.
Sonakshi Sinha, whose father Shatrughan Sinha co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in Naseeb, tweeted: “Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed.”
Karan Johar recollected how he grew up watching the actor’s films. “I am honoured to love him, to know him, to have a drink and reminisce with him. I still will. How can the romance of Indian cinema ever leave us,” he asked in a Instagram post.