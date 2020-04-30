Members of the political and film fraternity on Thursday remembered veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after he died at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is survived by his wife and two children.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the family said in a statement. Kapoor had moved to New York for treatment soon after the cancer was detected and returned to Mumbai in September 2019. He had been admitted to a hospital with breathing problems on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by Kapoor’s demise and offered his condolences to his family and fans. He recalled Kapoor’s passion for cinema, and referred to him as a “powerhouse of talent”.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind said it is a huge loss for the entertainment industry. “Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking,” he tweeted. “An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it’s difficult to believe that he is no more.”

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor posted a picture with him on her Instagram.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was Kapoor’s co-star in his most recent film 102 Not Out, was one of the first to break the news of his death on Twitter. “He’s GONE..! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away.. I am destroyed,” wrote Bachchan on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph of her with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu. “My heart is so heavy,” she tweeted. “This is the end of an era.”

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who had acted with Rishi Kapoor in Dosti Dushmani, described him as a “dearest friend”.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Kapoor’s fleshed-out role was in his father’s Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He made his debut as a leading man in Bobby, with Dimple Kapadia, in 1973. Among his best-known films are Rafoo Chakkar, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Sargam, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Sagar, Prem Rog, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol and Damini.

Sonam Kapoor worked with Rishi Kapoor in Bewakoofiyaan and Delhi 6, and made her Bollywood debut with his son Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha, whose father Shatrughan Sinha co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in Naseeb, tweeted: “Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed.”

Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1IHfHuwnX — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 30, 2020

I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle pic.twitter.com/ERehVYPf1e — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 30, 2020

Karan Johar recollected how he grew up watching the actor’s films. “I am honoured to love him, to know him, to have a drink and reminisce with him. I still will. How can the romance of Indian cinema ever leave us,” he asked in a Instagram post.

He was my childhood..... 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

Shocking. What a terrible time for our bollywood family. Cannot believe we just lost another one of our best. Chintu uncle u were irreplaceable & legendary, we will always miss u.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu Aunty, Ranbir, Riddhima & family. Om Shanti.



RIP Chintu Uncle🙏 pic.twitter.com/v587iCGlVJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 30, 2020

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020