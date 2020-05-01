The Centre has divided districts in the country into red, orange and green zones. All the metro cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai have been included in the list of red zones. These areas are likely to see no exemption of activities even after May 3.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 35,403 and 1,147 patients have died so far. Of these, 25,007 people are being treated, 8,888 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April amid the nationwide lockdown.
A 53-year-old man, the first coronavirus patient in Maharashtra to receive the convalescent plasma therapy, died on Thursday at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the first patient to receive plasma therapy has recovered.
In Maharashtra, the health department has reported that the mortality rate in the state is at 4.37%. The state has recorded a total of 10,498 coronavirus cases and 459 patients have died.
A special train has begun its journey, ferrying stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. The 24-coach train, which usually seats 72 people in one compartment, contained only 54 in accordance with social distancing guidelines. The railways clarified that this was a “one-off special train” on Telangana’s request.