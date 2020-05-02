The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 37,776, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Saturday evening update. This is the biggest single-day jump with 2,411 new cases. Covid-19 has killed 1,223 people in the country so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a series of meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the second stimulus package for sectors hit by the nationwide lockdown. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, meanwhile, met the heads of banks and reviewed the economic situation and implementation of its measures to reduce economic stress.
Hundreds of migrant workers and students, stranded amid the nationwide lockdown to control the rapidly-spreading Covid-19, on boarded special trains and buses to return home. The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Friday afternoon allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by special ‘Sharmik’ trains to be operated by the Railways.
The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 5,054 after 333 infections were reported. In Gujarat, 262 people have died of Covid-19.
A group of 122 Central Reserve Police Force personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus in Delhi over the past two weeks. The officers are part of the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in East Delhi. The test results of 100 others are awaited.
Forty-one people living in the same building in South West Delhi’s Kapashera area tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The residents are believed to have contracted the infection from a person in the building who had tested positive on April 18.
The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Indian Administrative Services Officer Mohammad Mohsin over a tweet praising Tablighi Jamaat members, who have recovered from Covid-19, for donating their plasma.
Eighteen migrant workers were found holed up inside a cement mixer in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as they were trying to reach Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. The police have filed a first information report in the case and seized the truck.
United States President Donald Trump on Friday issued an emergency approval for the use of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, as a treatment for severely ill Covid-19 patients.
The US also allowed a grace period of 60 days to those who have an H-1B visa and to green card applicants, who have been asked to submit various documents.