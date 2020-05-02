Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 37,336, toll crosses 1,200
On Friday, the Centre decided to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus until May 17.
The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 37,336, according to the health ministry’s Saturday morning update. Covid-19 has killed 1,218 people in the country.
On Friday, the Centre decided to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus until May 17. During this period, limited economic activities will be allowed in designated orange and green zones.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 33.43 lakh people and killed at least 2.38 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.08 am: In Uttar Pradesh, seven labourers who have arrived from Maharashtra in buses to Basti, have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports ANI, citing the district magistrate.
10.07 am: In Maharashtra’s Pune city, 74 buses have reached with stranded students from Kota, Rajasthan, on Friday night. All students have gone through a health screening at Swar Gate bus stand and have been advised to home quarantine, reports ANI.
10.03 am: Sixty eight more Central Reserve Police Force personnel test positive for the coronavirus. “All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi,” a CRPF statement says, according to ANI. “Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of Covid-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including one recovered and one death.”
9.57 am: Rajasthan’s Health Department reports 12 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, taking the state’s tally to 2,678 and toll to 65. A total of 1,116 people have recovered in the state while 714 have been discharged, reports ANI.
The "reasonable accommodation" that has been denied to persons with disabilities for decades is finally being offered to the wider public.
It took a pandemic for India to adopt the work solutions people with disabilities have long sought
9.15 am: Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 1,61,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases shows, reports Reuters.
8.54 am: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates the country’s coronavirus tally. There are a total of 37,336 cases of the virus and 1,218 patients have died so far. Of these, 26,167 people are being treated, 9,950 have recovered, and one person has left the country.
8.51 am: In Punjab, Ludhiana police garland those violating lockdown.
8.48 am: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi says block headquarters will be quarantine facilities for those arriving from various states through trains, reports ANI. “They will be quarantined for 21 days and will be given utensils, bathing essentials and gamcha during their stay,” he adds.
8.30 am:
8 am: A special train, ferrying migrant workers from Maharashtra, arrives at Misrod railway station in Madhya Pradesh, reports ANI. All passengers will be screened before departure to their respective districts.
7.38 am: The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States rises by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 64,808. The total number of cases stand at 11.03 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
7.35 am: About 1,400 migrant workers, employed at brick manufacturing factories in Hubli district in Karnataka, have been sent back to their homes in other parts of the state in specially arranged buses, ANI reports.
7.32 am: United States’ Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of remdesivir, the antiviral medicine from Gilead Sciences, to treat patients with Covid-19, AP reports.
7.29 am: Police personnel check vehicles at the border between Delhi and Gurugram after the district administration announced additional restrictions on movement of people.
Covid-19: Gurugram announces additional restrictions in movement at Delhi border
Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The Centre decided to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus until May 17. During this period, limited economic activities will be allowed in designated orange and green zones.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 35,365, according to the health ministry’s Friday evening update. Covid-19 has killed 1,152 people in the country.
- The Centre has divided districts in the country into red, orange and green zones. All the metro cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai have been included in the list of red zones. The West Bengal government has written to the health ministry, calling this categorisation “erroneous”.
- Maharashtra reported a whopping 1,008 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, its highest single-day rise, taking the total number of cases to 11,506. Twenty-six more people died on Friday, taking the toll to 485.
- Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said at a press conference that the Indian Armed Forces will conduct fly pasts, mounted band displays, and light up its warships on Sunday, as a mark of respect to those who have been combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
- A special train carrying 1,200 migrants stranded during the nationwide lockdown left from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand on Friday morning. This is the first such train arranged since the lockdown was imposed in March to break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus and after the Union Home Ministry allowed inter-state travel of stranded labourers, tourists, students and pilgrims.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday afternoon allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by special trains to be operated by the Ministry of Railways amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Subsequently, the railway ministry issued a slew of regulations meant to ensure travel without the risk of infection.