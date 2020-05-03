The Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation on Sunday after a personal employee of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported. A CRPF spokesperson said that the five-storeyed building on Lodhi Road will be closed till the sanitisation was completed.

The headquarters houses the office of the director general and other senior rank officers. The personal secretary of a special director general rank officer tested positive on Saturday, officials said. “One driver attached with CRPF headquarters has tested Covid-19 positive,” a spokesperson added.

The paramilitary force has informed the district surveillance officer of its “initiating required protocols” as per medical guidelines. “CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari has issued clear directions that all Covid-19 guidelines have to be followed strictly,” an official said. “All procedures will be followed.”

A contact tracing exercise has also begun to quarantine all personnel who came in touch with the two infected staffers.

On Saturday, the CRPF said 122 personnel from the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force based in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-3 tested positive for the coronavirus over the past two weeks. Another 100 personnel from the battalion were also tested for the virus and their test results are awaited. Those who tested positive have been admitted to an isolation facility in Mandoli. A 55-year-old sub-inspector of the unit also died of Covid-19.

The Union Home Ministry has reportedly taken note of the matter and asked the CRPF chief to explain the sudden rise in coronavirus cases and why it could not be contained. With about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, the CRPF is the country’s largest paramilitary force and is designated the lead internal security force of India.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 39,980 and over 1,300 people have died, according to the figures from the health ministry on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 384 new cases, taking its total to 4,122.

