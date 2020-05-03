Covid-19: Cases in India near 40,000; IAF conducts aerial salute to thank ‘corona warriors’
Covid-19 has killed 1,301 people in the country so far. Globally, the toll rose to 2,43 lakh persons.
The Indian Air Force on Sunday conducted fly-pasts and showered petals on hospital as part of the Armed Forces’ efforts to thank all the workers who are on the frontline of India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Army held band displays, while the Navy is expected to illuminate its ships at sea. This is the third major display of gratitude in the country, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first request to Indians to clap for health workers from and a second one to switch light candles and diyas from their balconies.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 39,980, according to the health ministry’s Sunday morning update. Covid-19 has killed 1,301 people in the country.
Meanwhile, scores of migrant workers and students boarded trains and buses to return to their hometowns.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 34.26 lakh people and killed at least 2.43 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10 am: An Indian Army band performs outside a hospital in Panchkula, Haryana to express their gratitude to frontline workers.
9.55 am: Rajasthan reports 31 new cases till 9 am on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state rise to 2,803.
9.45 am: A group of activists tracking the deaths during the ongoing nationwide lockdown say that more than 310 people died due to starvation, exhaustion, suicide, accidents and other non-virus related reasons.
“News reports tracked during the ongoing lockdown suggest that more than 300 people died because of the lockdown: as a result of hunger, financial distress and exhaustion, due to police atrocities for lockdown violations, and inability to get timely medical attention,” the group of activists and academics said in a statement, according to The Hindu. “There have been a staggering number of suicides as well, caused by fear of infection, loneliness, lack of freedom of movement, and alcohol withdrawal during the lockdown.”
9.40 am: An IAF helicopter showers flower petals on the Police War Memorial to pay tribute to the police for their contribution in the fight against Covid-19.
9.35 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says doctors gave him “litres and litres of oxygen” to keep him alive when he was in hospital with the coronavirus, The Sun reports. “It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” Johnson says. “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong. They gave me a face mask so I got litres and litres of oxygen and for a long time I had that and the little nose jobbie.”
9.30 am: China says it confirmed only two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to AFP. The country has 82,877 confirmed cases so far officially. Its official toll is 4,633.
9.27 am: India’s Covid-19 tally touches 39,980, according to the Centre’s update on Sunday morning. This includes 28,046 active cases, 1,301 deaths. More than 10,000 people have recovered.
9.19 am: National emergency measures in France will be extended till July 24. This will give the government power to impose restrictions to fight the virus.
9.17 am: Spain makes it compulsory to wear masks on public transport from Monday. The government has promised to distribute 13 million masks, at transport locations and to local authorities, BBC reports. The country has nearly 2.5 lakh cases and 25,100 deaths.
9.15 am: Ireland extends lockdown till May 18, The Guardian reports. The country will then introduce a phased exit over the next three months. Ireland has so far reported 1,286 deaths and 21,176 cases.
9.10 am: Here are the details of the aerial salute.
9.06 am: The IAF aircraft fly past Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The “two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft” took off in Srinagar and are expected to fly till Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, according to ANI.
9 am: Entrepreneurs and innovators across India have responded quickly to the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. A host of new innovations, some emerging from start-ups that have been incubated by universities, have appeared in recent weeks. Firms have developed hand sanitizer-dispensing robots and medical supply-delivering drones.
Read more here:
8.55 am: Indian Air Force jets fly past the Dal Lake in Srinagar to pay tribute to frontline workers fighting the coronavirus.
8.45 am: How will physical distancing and travel restrictions affect litfests after Covid-19? Here’s a prognostication of the future of the literature festival by the director of three such events.
8.35 am: The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown triggered vast movements of internal migrant workers across the length and breadth of the country, desperate to leave the urban areas where they work to reach their home villages. Only a few were able to make it back. The large majority of migrant workers remain stranded in cities and towns, where they have not been paid wages for previous work, forced to take unpaid leave, or removed from their jobs. In panic, they are calling numerous helplines, most of which remain unreachable, to ask for rations, wages or to let them return home.
Read more here:
In India’s post-Covid cities, circular migrants must be given their legitimate rights
8.25 am: To understand the spread of Covid-19, the pandemic is more usefully viewed as a series of distinct local epidemics. The way the virus has spread in different countries, and even in particular states or regions within them, has been quite varied. A New Zealand study has mapped the coronavirus epidemic curve for 25 countries and modelled how the spread of the virus has changed in response to the various lockdown measures.
Read more here:
In charts: Are stringent lockdown measures more effective in curbing Covid-19 spread?
8 am: The Bhopal district administration has decided to survey all survivors of the 1984 Union Carbide gas leak tragedy and identify patients at high risk for the coronavirus. The survivors have greater vulnerability to the disease, having suffered the poisonous effects of the gas.
Read more here:
Covid-19: All survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy to be surveyed, those at high risk will be tested
7.55 am: Lokpal member retired Justice AK Tripathi dies due to the coronavirus infection, NDTV reports. He was 62. He was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on April 2. His daughter and cook, also infected with Covid-19, have recovered.
7.52 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected 34.26 lakh people and killed at least 2.43 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
7.50 am: This is the third major display of gratitude in the country, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first request to Indians to clap for health workers from and a second one to switch light candles and diyas from their balconies.
7.48 am: Ships of the Southern Naval Command rehearse for the “India Salutes Corona Warriors” campaign on Saturday, ANI reports. Four ships were illuminated at The Anchorage in Ernakulam channel in Kochi.
India’s armed forces are expected to conduct fly-pasts, illuminate ships at sea, shower petals on hospitals and lay wreaths on memorials for police officers on Sunday to thank all the workers who are on the frontline of India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here:
Covid-19: Armed forces to light up warships, conduct flypasts to thank frontline workers on Sunday
7.45 am: A train carrying students from Kota in Rajasthan reaches Ranchi in Jharkhand, ANI reports.
7.42 am: A special train carrying around 1,200 migrant workers left for Gorakhpur in UP from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, ANI reports.
7.40 am: Odisha reports two new cases in the last 24 hours, total rises to 159, ANI reports. One person has died.
7.38 am: US records 1,435 deaths in 24 hours, toll climbs to 66,224. The total number of cases in the country crosses 11 lakh, according to AFP.
7.35 am: More than 800 workers reach Lucknow on Sunday morning in a special train from Nashik in Maharashtra, PTI reports. This is the first special train to reach Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 37,776, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Saturday evening update. This is the biggest single-day jump with 2,411 new cases. Covid-19 has killed 1,223 people in the country so far.
- Hundreds of migrant workers and students, stranded amid the nationwide lockdown to control the rapidly-spreading Covid-19, on boarded special trains and buses to return home. The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Friday afternoon allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by special ‘Sharmik’ trains to be operated by the Railways.
- A group of 122 Central Reserve Police Force personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus in Delhi over the past two weeks. The officers are part of the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in East Delhi. The test results of 100 others are awaited.
- Forty-one people living in the same building in South West Delhi’s Kapashera area tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The residents are believed to have contracted the infection from a person in the building who had tested positive on April 18.
- The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Indian Administrative Services Officer Mohammad Mohsin over a tweet praising Tablighi Jamaat members, who have recovered from Covid-19, for donating their plasma.
- Eighteen migrant workers were found holed up inside a cement mixer in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as they were trying to reach Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. The police have filed a first information report in the case and seized the truck.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday flagged privacy risks posed by the Centre’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu, a day after the government made it mandatory for all public and private sector employees. But BJP leaders and Union ministers dismissed the concerns.