Tamil Nadu on Monday saw its biggest single-day increase in the number of Covid-19 cases as 527 people tested positive, PTI reported. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,550 and the toll stood at 31.

A large number of the coronavirus cases were reported from a wholesale market in Chennai, the state government said in its daily health bulletin. Unidentified officials told PTI that more than 100 people associated with the Koyambedu wholesale market tested positive for Covid-19.

Spread over 295 acres, it is the biggest perishable goods market in the country. Health officials had sealed the market last week after two cases were reported from there, according to The News Minute.

Of the new cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 266 were from Chennai, according to the website. Cuddalore reported 122 new cases, all linked to the wholesale market.

In its health bulletin, the government said that 1,409 Covid-19 patients in the state have recovered so far.

The state added that 1,62,970 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far. Tamil Nadu currently has 50 testing centres, of which 36 are government labs.

The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 42,836 on Monday. The toll has risen to 1,389. The health ministry said that rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases has now reduced to 12 days from 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown. India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now 27.52%.

