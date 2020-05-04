Covid-19: India’s cases cross 42,000, Congress says it will pay for migrants’ train travel
India began the third phase of a nationwide lockdown on Monday with fewer restrictions on activities.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 40,000-mark to reach 40,263 cases and the toll has risen to 1,306.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government would permit all the relaxations that the Centre has allowed. He added that all the lockdown guidelines had been followed until now, but people were losing their employment, traders were suffering losses and the whole economy was disturbed.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 35 lakh people and killed at least 2.47 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
Live updates
8.47 am: The health ministry’s updates show that India’s total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 42,533. Of these, 29,453 people are being treated, 11,706 have been discharged and 1,373 patients have died.
8.30 am: Congress President Sonia Gandhi criticises the Centre for charging train tickets from migrant workers, says the party’s state units will pay for it. “The Indian National Congress has...taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” the statement reads.
7.53 am: Italy reports 174 coronavirus fatalities, its lowest toll since 168 fatalities were registered when the country’s stay-at-home orders were imposed on March 10 to contain the pandemic, reports AFP.
7.50 am: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is a “significant amount of evidence” that the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but does not differ from intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it was not man-made, reports Reuters.
7.47 am: Visuals of migrant workers leaving for their home in buses and trains amid the nationwide lockdown.
President Donald Trump has said that the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, reports AFP. "We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump tells Fox News.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 40,263 and the country recorded 1,306 fatalities, according to the figures from the health ministry. Over 10,885 people have recovered from the infection so far.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state will implement the Centre’s latest guidelines regarding relaxing the lockdown. “The time has come to re-open Delhi,” the chief minister said. “We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We are now prepared to deal with the crisis.”
- The Indian Air Force conducted fly-pasts and showered petals on hospital to honour doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other front line workers who are leading the battle against the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard switched on decorative lights installed on their ships to express their gratitude.
- Opposition leaders criticised the railway ministry’s decision to charge migrant workers stranded in other parts of the country during the coronavirus-induced lockdown for taking special trains home. Migrant workers taking the special trains home will be charged Rs 50 along with the sleeper class fare.
- No new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala, even as the government declared four more regions in the state as hotspots, taking the total to 84.
- The Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in Delhi was sealed for sanitisation after a personal employee of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for the coronavirus. A driver and a personal employee of a senior officer have been infected.