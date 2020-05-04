The Delhi Police have filed a first information report in connection with an online group on social media platform Instagram, where teenage boys from South Delhi schools engaged in lewd conversations about rape, and sexually objectified and shared photos of several underage girls, The Indian Express reported.

Massive outrage erupted after several social media users on Sunday posted screenshots of crude conversations from the group named “Bois locker room”. The screenshots showed members of the group – believed to be students of some top schools in Delhi and some allegedly as young as 13-years-old – sharing photos of teenage girls and making explicit comments about their bodies. The list of members of the group chat has also been released publicly.

The incident has renewed the debate about the normalisation of rape, objectification and slut-shaming of women. The hashtag #BoysLockerRoom became a top trend on Twitter on Monday, with thousands of posts.

A police officer said the administration of a private school had filed a complaint at the Saket police station. “After we came to know about this matter, we registered an FIR under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act,” Delhi Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy told The Indian Express. “We are probing the matter and collecting all technical evidence.”

The Delhi Commission for Women also took cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the police as well as Instagram. In its notice to the police, the panel demanded that the police submit a report on the action taken in the case by May 8.

“It has been reported that the members of the group have discussed techniques of raping women and gang-raping minors,” the Delhi Commission for Women said in its notice. “This is a very serious matter in which an online platform is being openly used for illegal activities. The commission has instituted an inquiry into the matter.”

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

The incident triggered horror and furious reactions on social media. In a series of tweets, Me Too India – an outgrowth of the powerful global movement against sexual assault – said that there was an urgent need to address toxic masculinity.

“Tell us again how hanging four rapists in a day was supposed to strike fear in the hearts of men and boys?” they tweeted. “States can hang all the rapists they want, #boyslockerroom will continue unless the root cause of patriarchy, entitlement and toxic masculinity is addressed.”

Tell us again how hanging four rapists in a day was supposed to strike fear in the hearts of men and boys? States can hang all the rapists they want, #boyslockerroom will continue unless the root cause of patriarchy, entitlement and toxic masculinity is addressed. — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) May 4, 2020

Several others social media users also expressed anger over the incident.

Bois locker room is straight up sexual harassment. If you're even thinking about defending it you're complicit in every form of discomfort and abuse a girl has faced since puberty, sometimes even before. Stop normalising this under the garb of 'boys will be boys' it's disgusting. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2020

WE'RE scared to upload our photos, WE are the ones being objectified, WE have to deal with men sexualising everything we do, WE are the centre of their degrading "locker room banter" then how are these boys losing? How is their reputation being shat upon? How tf are they victims? — juana (@rajmasexual) May 3, 2020

If you haven't outraged yet at the incident on the 'boys locker room', are y'all waiting for a moment a victim actually comes forward after the threats have taken effect, & then proceed with your candlelight marches?

Please speak up at the right moment, and where it's necessary! — Dez (@atyant_random) May 4, 2020