A mob in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district allegedly thrashed three women, forced them to drink urine and shaved their heads over suspicions that they were witches, PTI reported on Tuesday. The police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in the district’s Dakama village on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar said. “Of the 10 people named in the FIR [first information report], nine were arrested,” he added. “The police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused, who had apparently tonsured the heads of the women.”

Kumar said that neither the victims nor the villagers informed the police about the incident. “It is a very serious matter,” he said. “The police acted swiftly and arrested nine people after it came to know about the incident from media.”

The incident came to light after a video showing the three women being beaten and paraded half-naked by the villagers emerged on social media, according to ANI. Muzaffarpur Sub Divisional Officer Kundan Kumar said that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.