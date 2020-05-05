Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under the Public Safety Act was extended by three more months on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Mufti and some other Kashmiri politicians charged under the Public Safety Act have been in detention since the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to abrogate the region’s special status, and split it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, who had also been detained, were released in March.

Apart from Mufti, the detention of Peoples Democratic Party leader Sartaj Madani and National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar has also been extended, ANI reported.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit out at the government for extending Mufti’s detention soon after reports emerged. “Unbelievably cruel and retrograde decision to extend Mehbooba Mufti’s detention,” he said in a tweet. “Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her and the others detained.”

Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti’s detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained. https://t.co/tyxXC9NFuL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 5, 2020

In April, Mufti was shifted to her official residence after having spent over eight months in detention at two government facilities designated as sub-jails.

Mufti was accused of “collaborating with separatists” in the dossier used to charge under the stringent Act. The dossier also included public remarks she allegedly made against the Army, and her alleged pro-militant tweets. It also mentioned her tweets opposing the criminalisation of instant triple talaq, and remarks about the lynching of Muslims across India.