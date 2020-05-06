The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the admin of ‘Bois locker room’, an online group on Instagram where teenage boys from South Delhi schools talked about raping girls and shared their photos without consent, ANI reported. The online group, which was exposed last week, has triggered shock and outrage on social media.

The group’s admin is a student of a school in Noida and took his Class 12 exams this year, according to NDTV.

The police said that they have asked Instagram for details about other members of the group. They added that they have seized the mobile phones of group members who have been identified.

On Tuesday, the police had taken a school student into custody in connection with the online group.The teenager had identified 20 more members of the group. So far, the police have identified 27 members of the group. Some of them are underage and some are 18 and older.

The police had filed a first information report in the case on Monday. The Delhi Commission for Women also took cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the police, demanding a report on the action taken in the case by May 8.

Massive outrage erupted after several social media users posted screenshots of crude conversations from the group named “Bois locker room” last week. The screenshots showed members of the group – believed to be students of some top schools in Delhi and some allegedly as young as 13-years-old – sharing photos of teenage girls and casually talking about raping their classmates.

The incident has renewed the debate about dangers of the normalisation of sexist attitudes and the objectification and slut-shaming of girls beginning in schools.