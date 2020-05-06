Civic authorities in Ahmedabad on Wednesday ordered the closure of all shops except those selling milk and medicines for a week. Even shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables will be closed.

According to an order signed by Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, the shops will remain closed from May 7 till 6 am on May 15.

“All shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines. All shops/vendors shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables and groceries,” the order issued by the municipal commissioner read.

Ahmedabad has so far reported 4,425 Covid-19 cases and 273 deaths.

All shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on 7th May to 6 am on 15th May: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner #COVID19 #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ArmMgADBIz — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

On Tuesday, civic authorities in Mumbai, another city with a huge number of Covid-19 cases, had revoked permission for liquor shops and stores selling non-essential items as physical distancing norms were flouted.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 49,391 on Wednesday morning and the country recorded 1,694 fatalities, according to figures from the health ministry.