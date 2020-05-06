The central government announced an increase in excise duty by a record Rs 13 for every litre of diesel and Rs 10 per litre of petrol in an attempt to shore up revenue as demand remains subdued due to the nationwide lockdown.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 49,391 on Wednesday morning and the country recorded 1,694 fatalities, according to the figures from the health ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a meeting of the special task force to combat the coronavirus, where experts, scientists informed him that over 30 vaccines to fight Covid-19 are being developed, with a few going on to the trial stages.
The Centre said there is no security or data breach in the Aarogya Setu mobile application, which is being promoted as an important tool by the government in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, primarily for contact tracing.
Karnataka government has announced that no more trains will be run to ferry migrant workers stranded in the state to various destinations across the country.
The Telangana government has extended the lockdown in the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus till May 29.
The total number of cases in Delhi breached the 5,000-mark after 206 more people tested positive.
The Bihar government on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to as many as 362 doctors in the state for being absent from work without informing.
Top US health official Anthony Fauci will appear before a panel in the Republican-controlled Senate next week to examine the country’s coronavirus response. However, he cannot not testify before the Democratic-led House of Representatives.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 36 lakh people and killed at least 2.57 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.