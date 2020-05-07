At least five people, including a child, died on Thursday morning after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a company in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam city, NDTV reported, citing officials. Fire engines, the police and ambulances have reached the area to control the situation and around 200 people have been taken to the hospital.

The National Disaster Response Force has also been called in.

The number of people who have fallen sick after the leak may be over 1,000, The Times of India reported. The leak reportedly occurred around 3 am at LG Polymers industry at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area. The plant’s workers were gearing up to reopen the plant when the gas began leaking, according to The Indian Express.

The incident triggered panic and several people were found unconscious on the streets as some faced breathing problems. Some people also complained of rashes on their body and burning sensation in their eyes.

There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions. — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

DVSS Ramana, a resident of Naiduthota, said the smell of gas woke them up. “When we went outside, the whole air was filled with gas,” Ramana told The Indian Express. “It entered our homes and caused breathing problems and burning sensation in the lungs. We are being evacuated. We are going to our relative’s place.

Vizag District Collector V Vinay Chand, who has reached the location, said he was monitoring the situation and claimed that it will be under control in two hours. Chand added that those facing breathing difficulties are being given oxygen support.

Reports said that officials with the emergency services also fell unconscious during evacuations after the gas leak. The police have made announcements, urging people to leave the area, however some are feared to have fallen unconscious inside their homes.

Hindustan Polymers was set up in 1961 and taken over by South Korea’s LG Chem. In 1997, it was renamed as LG Polymers India. The chemical plant produces polystyrene and expandable polystyrene – a plastic used to make a wide range of items like toys and appliances.

Vizag gas leak: Rescue operations in full swing in the affected area #VizagGasLeak #GasLeak pic.twitter.com/nD0sNeeCmM — TOI Vizag (@TOIVizagNews) May 7, 2020