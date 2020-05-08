Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms on Friday announced a Rs 11,367 crore investment by Vista Equity Partners Limited, a United States-based private equity firm, into Jio Platforms. Vista runs the world’s largest exclusively technology-focused fund, News18 reported.

In a corporate filing with the BSE, Reliance Industries said that Vista’s investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Vista will subsequently hold a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms.

Equity value constitutes the value of the company’s shares and loans that the shareholders have made available to the business. Enterprise value, on the other hand, theoretically reveals how much a business is worth.

“I am delighted to welcome Vista, one of the world’s marquee tech investors globally as a valued partner,” Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said. “Like our other partners, Vista also shares with us the same vision of continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians.”

This is the third investment in Jio Platforms over the past month. On April 22, Facebook Inc. bought a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, valued at $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore. On May 4, Reliance Industries announced that United States-based private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $746.74 million, or Rs 5,656 crore, in Jio Platforms.

Shares of Reliance Industries traded 4.03% higher at Rs 1,568 per share on the BSE at 11 am. On the National Stock Exchange, the share price rose by 4.08% to Rs 1,568.50 per share.