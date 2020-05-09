Little Richard, who called himself the “architect of rock ‘n’ roll”, died on Saturday at the age of 87. He was known for his flamboyance, passionate piano-playing and gospel vocals, and for breaking barriers in a still-segregated America from as early as the 1940s and ’50s. Many at the time had claimed he was a personification of the “devil’ s music”, says CNN.

Though his family did not announce the cause of death, Richard’s former agent Dick Alen told CNN that it was related to bone cancer.

Some of his most famous songs are Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, Rip It Up, and Good Golly Miss Molly. He was one of the original inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Many other renowned artists including Prince, Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and Michael Jackson said they were inspired by him. “If it hadn’t have been for him, I probably wouldn’t have gone into music,” David Bowie had told Performing Songwriter magazine in 2003.

“He had done more to break down racial and sexual barriers than almost any artist in the 20th century, and his greatest recordings are imperishable,” musician and writer Bob Stanley notes in The Guardian. “We were lucky to have him, and he knew it. He was the beautiful Little Richard from Macon, Georgia, an ultra-sexual force of anti-nature, the king of rock’n’roll.”

After his death, dozens of artists paid their tributes to Little Richard, whose birth name was Richard Wayne Penniman.

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵🎶💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

So sad Little Richard passed away. He married my husband and I. He was really one of the truely great rock and roll singers and one of the rock and roll pioneers. He will be missed💜🙏🏻🌷 — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) May 9, 2020

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020

So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020