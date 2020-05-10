Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a face-off on Saturday at Naku La in north Sikkim, resulting in minor injuries to several soldiers on both sides, News18 reported.

“Aggressive behaviour and minor injuries on both sides took place,” the Army said in a statement. The two sides, however, disengaged after an interaction at the local level and dialogue between both the armies, it added.

Around 150 soldiers on both sides were involved in the aggressive confrontation during regular patrolling, according to the television channel. It left four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese soldiers injured.

Naku La is a pass in Sikkim at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres above the mean sea level. Temporary and short duration face-offs occur when boundary problems are not resolved, but this occured after a long time, according to The Indian Express.