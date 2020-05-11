The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 7,000 on Sunday, making it the third worst-affected state in the country, News18 reported. Chennai registered the highest single-day rise in the state’s cases with 509 infections – 76% of the 669 new cases reported in the state.

The state has reported 7,206 cases, so far. Out of these 1,959 patients have recovered and 47 have died, according to the state health department.

More than 1,500 cases of the virus in Chennai were found to be linked to the city’s largest vegetable and fruit wholesale market, at Koyambedu, which was declared a hotspot, according to NDTV.

Tamil Nadu has announced a major relaxation in lockdown restrictions in areas that are not containment zones. Shops selling essential items, fruits and vegetables will now be open in Chennai from 6 am to 7 pm. Earlier groceries, fruits and vegetable shops would close by 1 pm.

Standalone and neighbourhood shops can remain open between 10.30 am and 6 pm. Earlier they were allowed to open from 11 am to 5 pm. Private establishments in the city can also work with 33% work force between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed across India on Sunday. As of Sunday evening, Maharashtra reported 20,228 positive cases, continuing to be the worst-affected state in India. Gujarat came second with 8,195 new infections. Delhi reported 6,923 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Kerala reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. This included three people who flew into Kerala from Abu Dhabi on May 7.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 67,152 on Monday morning, and the toll rose to 2,206.