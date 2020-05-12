Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation at 8 pm, a day after his fifth meeting with chief ministers on the strategy to exit the lockdown.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 70,756. The toll reached 2,293.
The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that it is compulsory for all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app before commencing their journey. Fifteen special passenger trains will run to and from Delhi from Tuesday, for the first time since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March.
National carrier Air India’s office in Delhi was sealed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Delhi reported 406 positive cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours till Monday midnight. The total number of coronavirus cases in the Capital rose to 7,639. The toll reached 86.
The World Health Organization said “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the resumption of local trains in Mumbai for people engaged in providing essential services. He also asked for the deployment of Central forces in the state to give some respite to the overworked police teams if needed.
The Centre released a protocolfor the usage and sharing of data collected through its coronavirus contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. The Centre specified that the users’ data can be stored for up to 180 days but said it is only meant for health purposes.The protocol came amid concerns about privacy and surveillance risks posed by the app, which has over nine crore users.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 41 lakh people and claimed over 2.86 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.