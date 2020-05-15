The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 81,970 on Friday morning and the toll went up to 2,649. The country recorded 3,967 cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and some other cities in Maharashtra will be extended till May 31 amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, state Industry Minister Subhash Desai said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference for the third consecutive day to elaborate on the Centre’s Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package.
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition asking that the Centre be ordered to provide food and water to migrants walking back home. “It is impossible for this court to monitor who is walking and not walking,” the bench said.
The World Bank announced a social protection package worth $1 billion to support India’s efforts to provide social assistance to the poor and most vulnerable households.
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday held a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that India could play a key role in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of migrant workers staged a protest in Sendhwa town on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, demanding food and transport arrangements to go back home. The migrants also threw stones at the police.
The Haryana government gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that it will allow movement of people engaged in essential services, including frontline health workers, between the state and Delhi. The state government’s assurance came after the court asked it to remove the travel restrictions imposed on its border amid the nationwide lockdown.
United States President Donald Trump hinted that he could cut off ties with China over the coronavirus pandemic and said he did not wish to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 44.40 lakh people and claimed 3.02 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.