Coronavirus: India tally rises to 81,970 cases, toll 2,649; global deaths cross 3 lakh
India reported 3,967 new cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 81,970 on Friday morning and toll stood at 2,649. The country recorded 3,967 cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Indian government on Thursday announced the second tranche of the Centre’s economic rescue package of Rs 20 lakh crore. It focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed and small farmers.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 44.40 lakh people and claimed 3.02 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Live updates
10.18 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm today to announce the third tranche of the Centre’s economic rescue package of Rs 20 lakh crore. The second tranche, announced on Thursday, focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed and small farmers.
10.16 am: China reports 15 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total number of infections to 82,933.
10.13 am: After nearly 50 days of one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns to combat Covid-19, during which the Indian economy went into freefall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package that would put the country back on its feet and make it self-reliant. However, Modi offered no details of the economic package in his speech. He left it to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to confoundingly provide information through “tranches of announcements” spread over several days.
10.10 am: Nepal’s toll rises to 258, ANI reports, citing the country’s health ministry.
10.09 am: A group of people pelted stones at a municipal school that was functioning as a ration distribution centre in West Delhi’s Prem Nagar area on Thursday because foodgrains were not distributed, The Indian Express reports.
“Ration distribution was not to be done today as Thursday was reserved for paper work,” Principal Mahavir Gupta said. “We had posted a note at the gate. For the past three days, supplies have not been available, but fresh stock came on Wednesday evening and was supposed to be distributed Friday onwards. We informed people, but they kept arguing for hours and later pelted stones. Police had to be called to control the situation.”
A Delhi government spokesperson said they will examine the matter.
10.04 am: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterating his request for information about a caretaker board of administrators set up to run the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, The Indian Express reports.
10 am: The Delhi police have booked at least eight landlords in Mukherjee Nagar for forcing their tenants to pay rent amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.54 am: Hundreds of migrant workers on Thursday staged a protest in Sendhwa town on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, demanding food and transport arrangements to go back home. The town is an important stopping point for migrant labourers going to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.
9.52 am: Odisha reports 61 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 672. Three people have died so far.
9.48 am: Health official Dr Rajesh Punia resumed duty on Thursday after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij intervened, PTI reports. Punia, a gazetted officer, works in Hisar’s government hospital to contain vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and swine flu. He was assigned coronavirus-related duties, which includes putting a suspected patient in home quarantine. But he was taken off Covid-19 duty for allegedly putting up a quarantine poster in front of the home of a top politician’s aide.
9.44 am: A judge of the Supreme Court and his family have quarantined themselves after their cook tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reports. SC judges have been hearing cases on videoconference since the nationwide lockdown was announced. But single-judge benches began hearing cases in courtrooms from Tuesday.
9.42 am: The Union Territory of Ladakh was one of the first places in the country to report cases of the virus. Most of these were traced back to Yokma and Gongma villages in the Chuchot area of Leh district. Much before the national lockdown was declared on March 24, both villages were sealed. And yet, the region has reported 18 new cases.
9.38 am: “Prime Minister also highlighted how some of the previous developmental initiatives taken by government – expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last mile delivery of health services, popularising cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachh Bharat Mission, drawing upon India’s Ayurvedic wisdom to enhance people’s immunity, etc – had helped increase the effectiveness of India’s response to the present pandemic,” the PMO said.
Modi appreciated the health-related work being done by the Gates Foundation and also sought suggestions from Gates on how India could do better.
9.34 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates via video conference on Thursday evening. They discussed the global response to Covid-19, and the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and research and development to combat the pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Modi underlined the “conscious approach” that India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis, the statement said, adding that it was an approach “based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging”.
9.32 am: Thousands of graves dug up in Santiago, Chile, amid an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
9.30 am: The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday it had created a fund of $800 million to tackle the financial hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympics until 2021.
9.27 am: Children explain how the novel coronavirus spreads and how to live with it. An animated video was created by putting together the sketches made by 6-year-old Kaayampoo and 10-year-old Abinanthan. Watch here.
9.25 am: Covid-19 could kill 1.5 lakh people in Africa in a year and affect nearly 20 crore people, a study conducted by the World Health Organization says, AFP reports.
9.23 am: The Manipur Police have detained 870 people and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the state, PTI reports.
9.20 am: Rajasthan records 4,589 cases of the coronavirus after 55 more people test positive, ANI reports. The toll has risen to 125.
9.16 am: People flout physical distancing norms and gather in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara in Karnataka for a village fair, ANI reports. Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt, who had given permission for the event, has now been suspended.
9.12 am: Of India’s 81,970 cases, 51, 401 patients are still undergoing treatment, while 27,919 have been discharged after treatment.
9.10 am: India reports 3,967 new cases and 100 deaths in 24 hours. India’s tally rises to 81,970 coronavirus cases and 2,649 deaths on Friday morning.
8.45 am: King George’s Medical University in Lucknow says seven of the 708 samples tested on Thursday are positive.
8.43 am: The gates of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand were opened at 4.30 am today, reports PTI. Officials say only 27 people, including the head priest, allowed at the temple. “Devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple during that time,” says Anil Chanyal, the sub-divisional magistrate of Joshimath. “The decision has been taken in view of the guidelines issued by the Centre amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
8.40 am: GK Sharma, the senior manager of Delhi Transport Corporation, says they have made 29 trips so far and cleared the passengers of two trains. “Seven more trains are scheduled to arrive,” he adds. “21 buses are parked here.”
8.37 am: Delhi Transport Corporation starts bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi station, reports ANI. The passengers are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport.
8.08 am: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur requests External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of a man from the state who tested positive for the coronavirus in United Arab Emirates, PTI reports.
8.06 am: The Noida administration says four Shramik special trains will run from the district to Bihar on Saturday, PTI reports.
8.03 am: The United States reports over 1,700 deaths in 24 hours.
8.02 am: People arrive at the fruit and vegetable market in Okhla in Delhi to start business for the day.
8.01 am: Migrant workers reach the Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.
7.40 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that about eight crore migrant workers, irrespective of whether they have ration cards, will get free foodgrains for the next two months. The Centre has also planned to introduce an affordable housing scheme for urban poor and migrant workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decisions, saying it will benefit the farmers and migrant workers in the country.
- The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003 with 49,219 active cases, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 2,549. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,722 new infections while the toll increased by 134.
- The Indian Railways cancelled all train tickets booked for travel on or before June 30. All passengers will be fully refunded, the railways said. Meanwhile, the railways will allow waitlisting of passengers from May 22 for journeys not just on the special trains, but also on all its upcoming services.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government received over five lakh suggestions from people over the last two days on easing lockdown restrictions after May 17 in the national Capital. The chief minister added that he will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4 pm to discuss the post-lockdown plan.
- United States President Donald Trump criticised the congressional testimony delivered by the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci a day earlier against the dangers of reopening the economy and schools too quickly. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate committee that premature lifting of the lockdown could lead to additional outbreaks of the coronavirus.