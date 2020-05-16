Coronavirus: India’s cases near 86,000-mark, surpasses China’s tally
United States President Donald Trump said his country would donate ventilators to India in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose 85,940 on Saturday morning and the toll reached 2,752. The country reported 3,970 cases and 103 deaths in 24 hours. India has surpassed China’s tally of 84,038 cases.
Twenty-four migrants were killed and several others were injured after the truck they were traveling in collided with another one in Uttar Pradesh’s Auriya district on Saturday.
United States President Donald Trump late on Friday said that his country would donate ventilators to India in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India and US would overcome the health crisis together.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 45 lakh people and claimed more than 3.07 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.15 am : The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 85,940. The toll reaches 2,752.
9.11 am: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati says the accident in Uttar Pradesh happened because the chief minister’s directions to ensure the well-being of migrants were not being strictly followed, ANI reports. She demands compensation for the families of the victims and action against police officers.
9.08 am: A company based in Jaipur develops robots to assist frontline health workers in coronavirus fight.
9.06 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Assam rises to 89 after three more people test positive, PTI reports.
9.04 am: A special passenger train from Ahmedabad arrives in Delhi.
9.01 am: The police in Uttar Pradesh inspect the site where 24 migrants were killed in an accident.
8.59 am: Delhi’s Ghazipur market reopens after two days. It was closed for sanitisation after two officials tested positive for Covid-19.
8.57 am: United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that his country would donate ventilators to India.
8.55 am: Twenty-four migrants were killed and several others were injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auriya district.
8.46 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will set up Rs 1 lakh crore fund for post-harvest farm-gate infrastructure, a fund of Rs 20,000 crore for marine and inland fisheries development, Rs 15,000 crore for animal husbandry infrastructure and Rs 10,000 crore for micro food enterprises. The allocation is part of the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package to prop up the ailing economy.
- Mizoram extended the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis till May 31. Tamil Nadu, which has recorded over 10,000 infections, will reopen liquor outlets on Saturday, as the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court order of May 8 to close all outlets.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a petition asking that the Centre be ordered to provide food and water to migrants walking back home. “It is impossible for this court to monitor who is walking and not walking,” the bench said.
- The World Bank announced a social protection package worth $1 billion to support India’s efforts to provide social assistance to the poor and most vulnerable households.