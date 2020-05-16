Twenty-four migrants were killed and several others were injured after the truck they were traveling in collided with another one in Uttar Pradesh’s Auriya district on Saturday, ANI reported.

The migrants had started their journey from Rajasthan and were going to their villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. They had hitched a ride on a truck transporting food packets, according to NDTV.

Auraiya Chief Medical Officer Archana Srivastava said 15 migrants were in a critical condition. “Twenty four people were brought dead,” she told ANI. “Twenty two have been admitted and the 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided proper medical care. He also ordered top police officers to visit the site and submit a report on the cause of the accident.

The incident came over a week after 16 migrants were run over by a train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. Exhausted from the walk home, they had slept on railway tracks.

Left without means of sustenance since the nationwide lockdown, migrant workers have been forced to return home with their families. Many undertook long journeys on foot, bicycles or holed up in trucks, with little children and elderly parents in tow.

Other incidents of migrant workers’ deaths

Six migrant labourers died and 14 were injured in Madhya Pradesh last week after the truck they were travelling in overturned in a village, around 200 km away from Bhopal. On May 7, a migrant worker and his wife were killed in a car crash in Lucknow, while attempting to cycle their way from a village near the city to their hometown in Chhattisgarh. In March, 22 migrant workers died walking to their native places.