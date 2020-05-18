Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday barred the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the state till May 31 and announced a complete lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the coronavirus, ANI reported.

The fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, has considerable relaxations outside containment zones. However, the Centre said inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed only with mutual consent between the states.



In a media briefing, the chief minister said private and state corporation buses will be allowed to operate, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday. “Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas,” he added. “Sundays will be total lockdown across [the] state.”

Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses, and wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing guidelines are mandatory, Yediyurappa said, according to PTI.

Autorickshaws and taxis were also given permission to operate, but there should be only three passengers, including the driver, according to the guidelines. The chief minister added that inter-state transport would not be permitted, except in emergency cases.

He also said that except shopping malls and cinema halls, all shops can open now. Meanwhile, night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am. Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Karnataka has so far recorded over 1,230 coronavirus cases and 37 fatalities, according to the figures from the state health ministry on Monday morning.

