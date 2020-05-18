Covid-19: India reports biggest single-day rise with 5,242 new cases; Centre eases lockdown rules
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday morning and the toll went up to 3,029. The country recorded the biggest single-day surge with 5,242 new cases and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus infection has been extended till May 31 but with major relaxations outside containment zones. States and Union Territories will decide the containment, buffer, red, orange and green zones. Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what’s prohibited.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 47.13 lakh people and claimed over 3.15 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.07 am: 299 new cases in Delhi in the last 24 hours. However, the national Capital did not report any death. The total number of cases in Delhi stands at 10,054, including 160 fatalities.
10.25 am: Bihar’s tally rises to 1.326 with six new cases, reports ANI.
10.01 am: Rajasthan reports 140 cases and two deaths, says the health department. The total number of cases in the state rises to 5,342, including 133 deaths.
9.46 am: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao extends the prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) till May 19 in the city, reports ANI. Bengaluru city is classified under the red zone.
9.44 am: The total number of active cases in Goa reaches 31.
9.42 am: Shops selling footwear, bag, helmet, electronic accessories reopen in Siliguri, West Bengal.
9.32 am: Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij says only those testing “negative for the coronavirus” will be allowed to enter the state, reports The Indian Express. The state will either insist on a recent negative test report or will perform tests at borders using rapid testing kits. “It will be mandatory for anybody entering Haryana to first go through a coronavirus test,” says Vij. “A person will only be allowed to enter Haryana, if he/she tests negative for the coronavirus.”
9.29 am: Vehicular traffic increases in Delhi. Visuals from ITO area.
9.18 am: India’s tally rises to 96,169, according to the health ministry’s update. The toll in the country in now 3,029
9.10 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her to inform the Ministry of Railways about the requirement of a “Shramik Special” Indore-Kolkata train for the migrant workers.
9.06 am: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express will not halt in the state, reports PTI. This comes after 18 people tested positive in the last few days. Some of the patients include those who had arrived in Goa by this train. “Since there are rising instances of passengers testing Covid-19 positive after their arrival in Goa by Delhi Rajdhani train, it has been decided that this train will not take a halt at Madgao railway station from Monday,” he adds.
9.02 am: China reports 25 new cases, including 14 asymptomatic patients in Wuhan. The toll in China remained at 4,634 as of Sunday with no new fatalities.
9.01 am: A special train reaches New Delhi Railway Station from Rajendra Nagar Railway Station in Patna.
7.52 am: Japan dives into its first recession since 2015, according to official data. The world’s third-largest economy contracts by 0.9% in the first quarter, reports AFP.
7.48 am: Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram border.
7.47 am: A total of 7 people who travelled on the Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday test positive, reports ANI. The total number of active cases in Goa reaches 29.
7.44 am: People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur.
7.42 am: The United States records 820 new deaths in the last 24 hours, reports AFP.
7.41 am: India joins 61 countries that have backed an effort by Australia and the European Union to call for an independent inquiry into the World Health Organization’s response to the pandemic, reports The Indian Express. The 73rd World Health Assembly meeting will begin on Monday. The draft calls for “impartial, independent and comprehensive” probe into the coronavirus crisis, besides an inquiry into the actions of WHO.
7.40 am: Here are the biggest updates from Sunday
- The Centre on Sunday directed states to continue lockdown measures till May 31. It permitted interstate and intrastate movement of buses and passenger vehicles in red zones, in addition to orange and green zones. The ministry also yielded to a key demand of states – to allow them to define red, orange, green and buffer zones.
- The Centre, in the fifth and final tranche of its Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, on Sunday increased the borrowing limit of the states from 3% to 5% and announced that Rs 40,000 crore will be spent additionally under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made seven announcements as part of a slew of measures to kickstart the economy.
- Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in the country, recorded 2,347 new positive cases and 63 deaths in a day. This took the state’s total to 33,053 positive cases and 1,198 deaths. The state’s capital Mumbai reported a record 1,571 cases and 38 deaths in a day, taking the city’s tally rises to 19,967 and the toll to 734.
- The police in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday roughed up a doctor, tied his hands and dragged him on the road for allegedly creating nuisance and abusing the state government in an inebriated condition. The officers tied Dr Sudhakar’s hands and bundled him into an autorickshaw before taking him to the police station.
- Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has come under the scanner after a Covid-19 patient admitted there was found dead at a bus stop 10 km away on May 15. The patient’s family was forced to carry the body to a crematorium themselves, without any protective gear, and claims they have not been given any information on how the body reached the bus stop.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 46 lakh people and claimed over 3.12 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.