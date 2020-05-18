India on Monday recorded the biggest single-day increase of 5,242 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally of infections to 96,169, according to the figures from the health ministry. With 157 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 3,029. Of these, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of cases, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
A day after extending the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Centre said states and Union Territories cannot dilute restrictions despite the relaxations in the guidelines. If needed, they are allowed to ban other activities and impose more restrictions based on the ground-level analysis of the situation, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa barred the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to the state till May 31 and announced a complete lockdown on Sundays to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
India along with 61 nations have called for an “impartial” evaluation of the World Health Organisation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a draft resolution proposed for the 73rd World Health Assembly meeting beginning Monday, the countries will seek to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted from animals to humans.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has shut down operations at a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida after at least eight employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company has initiated Covid-19 testing for over 3,000 employees, and the results for the same are awaited.
Nearly 100 migrant workers in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city came out on a busy road, demanding that they be allowed to return to their hometowns amid the extended nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Delhi government will prepare a detailed plan based on the Centre’s guidelines and announce it later in the day.
The United States-based multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs has predicted that the Indian economy will experience the worst recession ever after its already weakened state was further dragged down by the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. This is the third time that Goldman Sachs has slashed its forecast for India’s economic growth for 2020-’21.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation directed cooperative housing societies in Mumbai to monitor the health of their members and changed its policy related to containment zones in the city. For more than a month, Mumbai has seen India’s biggest spread of infections, with over 19,000 cases recorded so far.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 47.13 lakh people and claimed over 3.15 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.