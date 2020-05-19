The Gautam Budh Nagar administration in Noida on Tuesday said that people from Delhi will not be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh till the state government gives clear instruction on implementation of the new guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Hours earlier, the Adityanath-led government said people in Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.

However, the final decision on allowing entry into Noida and Ghaziabad lies with the district officials, NDTV reported. The Delhi Traffic Police also tweeted that the Uttar Pradesh Police will allow entry to only those who have a vehicle movement pass issued by the Noida district magistrate.

“This is to inform all concerned that, status quo shall be maintained between Delhi-Noida border for now,” the Information Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted. “We have sought instructions from state government as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home department...”

Meanwhile, according to the state government order, those living in coronavirus hotspots in Delhi will not be allowed to enter Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement except for cases like emergencies or essential supplies.

The Uttar Pradesh government extended the lockdown till May 31 in Uttar Pradesh to stem the spread of the coronavirus and issued new guidelines for the fourth phase, Hindustan Times reported. The central orders allowed states to define red, orange, green and buffer zones according to their assessment of the situation, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has so far recorded 4,605 coronavirus cases, according to the figures from the health ministry. Only essential activities shall be allowed in containment zones.

Here is a list of what is allowed in the state:

The state government has allowed reopening of the vegetable markets with proper precautions for three hours from 4 am to 7 am. Retails vegetables can be sold between 6 am to 9 pm.

Private vehicles have also been allowed with certain conditions. Three passengers including the driver can travel on a four-wheeler, pillion ride on two-wheelers has been allowed only in case of a woman and three including the driver on a three-wheeler had been allowed.

All industrial activity outside containment zones will be allowed, the state government notification said.

Street vendors and hawkers have also been permitted to function in the state.

Restaurants have been allowed to operate but only with home delivery option. Sweet shops can also open but only for takeouts.

Banquet halls have been permitted to open but no more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

Stadiums have been allowed to reopen as suggested by the Centre but without spectators.

Printing presses, dry cleaners, industrial activities outside containment zones and sweet shops have also been permitted in the new orders.

Nursing homes and private hospitals allowed for emergency operations.

List of what is not permitted in the state:

School, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed.

Inter-state travel has not been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government so far, either for buses or private vehicles. Metro services will continue to remain suspended.

Air services, except emergency/air ambulance, will also not be allowed to function during the lockdown period in the state.

Religious gatherings have been prohibited in the fresh guidelines.

Cinema halls, malls and gyms will also be shut.

Those below 10, above 65, pregnant women and people with other health conditions or comorbidities must stay indoors.

Uttar Pradesh Government has issued revised guidelines for the state during the extended lockdown till 31st May, 2020. #COVID19 https://t.co/QbkJBqqbgq pic.twitter.com/vf9eoMiMdn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

